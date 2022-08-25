Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Enagás, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENG   ES0130960018

ENAGÁS, S.A.

(ENG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
19.32 EUR   +0.15%
07:11aSpain set to back energy-saving plan, but will it cut gas use?
RE
08/19France favours gas terminals over new pipeline to tackle crisis
RE
08/17ENAGÁS S A : Enagás has started the selection process for personnel to work at the El Musel Terminal in Gijón
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain set to back energy-saving plan, but will it cut gas use?

08/25/2022 | 07:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Extraordinary meeting of European Union energy ministers in Brussels

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government expects parliament to ratify its energy-saving decree in a knife-edge vote later on Thursday, but whether the unpopular measure will help Spain meet its European commitment to cut gas usage by 7% remains to be seen.

Introduced on Aug. 10 as part of the European Union's push to wean itself off Russian gas, the emergency energy savings range from mandatory temperature limits for air-conditioning or heating to turning off lights in public buildings and shop windows. More measures are likely to be announced in September.

To remain in place, they must be approved by parliament, where the ruling leftist coalition lacks a working majority and has to rely on smaller regional parties to pass legislation.

After the main opposition parties ruled out backing measures they see as improvised, inefficient and harmful for the economy, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Wednesday the government had secured just enough votes to get them approved.

Touted by the government as showing solidarity with the rest of Europe, the measures have been a hard sell in a country that does not depend on Russian gas and has suffered from brutal summer heatwaves in its worst drought in decades.

"(The measures) imply a saving for those who apply them," Ribera told broadcaster Tele Cinco on Wednesday. "They also are an inspiration for other European partners."

Ribera has said the measures reduced electricity use by 6% during their first week.

But as the drought has limited hydro-electric output, power plants have burned twice as much gas so far this month than a year ago, pushing Spain's overall gas usage 4% higher, according to data from gas grid operator Enagas.

Marcel Coderch, head of the Barcelona-based Association of Energy Resources Studies, said there was an additional incentive for power utilities to use more gas due to a special cap on the input cost of gas and coal used by power plants.

Brussels authorised the scheme exclusively for Spain and Portugal in June to rein in soaring electricity retail prices in the Iberian peninsula that has little energy interconnection with the rest of Europe. Spain imports most of its gas from the United States and Algeria.

The lower price of Spanish electricity has also caused France to import more, Coderch added. Such imports tripled in July, according to Enagas.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)

By Inti Landauro


© Reuters 2022
All news about ENAGÁS, S.A.
07:11aSpain set to back energy-saving plan, but will it cut gas use?
RE
08/19France favours gas terminals over new pipeline to tackle crisis
RE
08/17ENAGÁS S A : Enagás has started the selection process for personnel to work at the El Muse..
PU
08/17Spain Leans More On Polluting Technologies To Meet Energy Demand, Enagas Data Shows
MT
07/28ENAGÁS S A : Shareholders bulletin 1H22
PU
07/28Moody's Revises Down Enagas' Outlook To Negative From Stable, Affirms Ratings
MT
07/27Enagás, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/27ENAGÁS S A : Enagás presents results which are in line with its Strategic Plan
PU
07/27ENAGÁS S A : APMs 2022 First Half Results
PU
07/27Enagás' Renewables Unit Sells 5% Stake to Investment Group Pontegadea
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENAGÁS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 983 M 981 M 981 M
Net income 2022 418 M 417 M 417 M
Net Debt 2022 3 625 M 3 617 M 3 617 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 8,91%
Capitalization 5 041 M 5 030 M 5 030 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,81x
EV / Sales 2023 9,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 386
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart ENAGÁS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enagás, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAGÁS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 19,30 €
Average target price 19,00 €
Spread / Average Target -1,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco Borja García-Alarcón A. General Manager-Finance
Antonio Llardén Carratalá Executive Chairman
José Blanco López Independent Director
Cristobal José Gallego Castillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAGÁS, S.A.-5.42%5 030