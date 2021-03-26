Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Enagás, S.A.    ENG   ES0130960018

ENAGÁS, S.A.

(ENG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suez ship congestion could delay 10 LNG deliveries to Europe, analysts say

03/26/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal

(Reuters) - Dislodging a container ship blocking the Suez Canal, one the world's busiest trade routes, may delay delivery to Europe of around 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on 10 vessels if the blockage lasts for two weeks, researcher Rystad Energy said.

Salvage officials said it could take weeks to resolve the congestion on the canal, the main route for European imports of LNG from the Middle East and for some cargoes heading to Asia from the Mediterranean.

Qatar, a major producer, shipped close to 260 LNG cargoes to Europe in 2020 via the canal, Rystad said.

"Even if the route is liberated within one week, there is a large queue of cargoes lining up to cross the canal," said Carlos Torres Diaz, Rystad's head of gas and power markets. "The return to normal flow will take some time."

There were three cargoes for early April delivery waiting on Wednesday to cross to the Mediterranean. At least two others were in the Arabian Sea and headed to the Suez Canal.

LNG tanker Golar Tundra loaded at Egypt's Idku on March 21 and was en route to Asia, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt said.

At the Southern entrance, the tanker Rasheeda was waiting with a shipment from Qatar.

Deliveries of LNG to Spain's seven regasification terminals have not yet been disrupted, a spokesman for system operator Enagas said.

"No LNG ship bound for Spain has been affected by the ship stuck in the Suez Canal, and there are no ships scheduled to come from countries that use this route in the next two weeks."

During winter in the northern hemisphere, when heating demand grows, congestion at the Panama Canal helped send spot LNG prices in Asia to record levels as shippers were forced to seek longer, more expensive routes.

The spring season and the pipeline network can help to contain a surge in prices this time.

Charter rates are low - around $30,000 per day - but could rise if the disruption lasts, Schmitt said.

Shippers may have to reverse course and travel around the Cape of Good Hope, or wait in the Red Sea and Mediterranean for the stranded tanker Ever Given to be refloated, consultancy Kpler said on Wednesday.

The voyage from Suez to northwest Europe takes around nine days at average speeds, Rystad said. The trip from Qatar to northwest Europe takes around 17 days, but rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope would take more than 30 days, the firm said.

"It could be a perfect opportunity for U.S. producers to secure some orders at a time of such a transport route crisis," Torres Diaz said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Additional reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Aurora Ellis and Jason Neely)

By Sabrina Valle


© Reuters 2021
All news about ENAGÁS, S.A.
03/12REPSOL S A  : Delivers Carbon Offset Credit in Compensation for LNG Emissions
MT
02/23ENAGÁS S A  : Enagás Profit Grows In 2020 Amid High Gas Demand; Dividend Raised ..
MT
02/23ENAGÁS, S.A.  : Press Release
CO
02/23ENAGÁS, S.A.  : Annual results
CO
02/10ENAGÁS S A  : S&P Confirms Enagas at BBB+/A-2, Lowers Outlook to Negative From S..
MT
2020Azerbaijan starts gas exports to Russia-dominated European market
RE
2020Azerbaijan starts gas exports to Russia-dominated European market
RE
2020ENAGÁS, S.A.  : Financial report
CO
2020ENAGÁS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020TAP pipeline explores feasibility of blending hydrogen
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 037 M 1 221 M 1 221 M
Net income 2021 384 M 452 M 452 M
Net Debt 2021 4 128 M 4 860 M 4 860 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 9,26%
Capitalization 4 802 M 5 656 M 5 655 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,61x
EV / Sales 2022 8,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 357
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart ENAGÁS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enagás, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAGÁS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 18,64 €
Last Close Price 18,37 €
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcelino Oreja Arburúa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Borja García-Alarcón A. General Manager-Finance
Antonio Llardén Carratalá Executive Chairman
Rosa Rodríguez Díaz Independent Director
Antonio Hernández Mancha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENAGÁS, S.A.2.23%5 590
ENBRIDGE INC.13.73%73 740
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.19%51 704
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.47%45 644
KINDER MORGAN, INC.19.68%36 978
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.19.40%28 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ