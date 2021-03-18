Enalyzer A/S : (118) 18.03.2021 (DK) ANNUAL REPORT 2020

Omsætningsvækst på 4% EBITDA vækst på 18% Positivt resultat før skat

Enalyzer First North Announcement 118, March 18, 2021

Revenue growth of 4%

EBITDA growth of 18%

Positive result before tax

ÅRSREGNSKABSMEDDELELSE 2020

ANNUAL REPORT 2020

Enalyzer First North Meddelelse 118, 18. marts 2021

Udviklingen i selskabets økonomiske aktiviteter og forhold Fra årsregnskabet fremhæves følgende:

Omsætningsvækst på 4% og EBITDA vækst på 18%. Positivt resultat før skat.

Enalyzer koncernens omsætning blev på t. DKK 24.627 i 2020 mod t.DKK 23.637 i 2019. EBITDA var i 2020 på t.DKK 5.388 mod t.DKK 4.564 i 2019. Resultat før skat i 2020 var på 48 t.DKK mod -491 t.DKK i 2019.

Enalyzer hovedprodukt er en Insight platform anvendt til at analysere kunde- og medarbejdertilfredshed. Platformen er leveret som software as a service (SaaS). Per 31.12.2020 havde Enalyzer over 100.000 brugere fra hele verden, hvoraf ca. 4% var betalende.

Året var initielt præget af usikkerhed grundet Covid-19 og dermed af en forsigtig tilgang til organisk investering i yderligere vækst. Som året skred frem, stod det klart, at markedet stadig var der, og at Enalyzers SaaS platforms konkurrenceevne var styrket. Dels ved;

• En række produktlanceringer, der eksempelvis styrkede afrapportering af data.

• En fortsat attraktiv prismodel for kunder med lave entre punkter og store volumen rabatter.

• En god synergi mellem on-line forretningen og Enalyzers direkte kontorer.

Og endelig fordi Enalyzer gennem længere tid har oparbejdet et godt brand og en god referencekundeportefølje

(både oﬀentlige og private) i de direkte markeder med datterselskaber; Danmark, Norge, Sverige og Holland.

På baggrund heraf besluttede Enalyzer ultimo 2020, at timingen i forhold til opskalering af salgsstyrken, rettet mod nye potentielle kunder i de direkte markeder, var gunstig. Derfor har Enalyzer ekspanderet salgsstyrken på denne del signiﬁkant. Ligeledes har Enalyzer opskaleret sin customer succes funktion med henblik på at reducere churn og foretage mersalg til eksisterende kunder. Initiativerne forventes at bidrage til yderligere toplinje vækst i 2021.

Den omtalte opskalering af salgsaktiviteter foretages indenfor Enalyzers organiske økonomiske råderum, under hensyntagen til Enalyzer forsatte ønske om at have en relativ stor udviklingsfunktion ift. virksomhedens størrelse, og til at generere et mindre, men stabilt, overskud

Enalyzer er igennem året blevet løst kontaktet af en række nationale og udenlandske venture-og M&A selskaber, som har ønsket en indledende sondering af Enalyzers eventuelle interesse for yderligere vækstﬁnansiering. Henvendelserne har været initiale og har ikke afstedkommet yderligere forløb, da Enalyzer ikke aktivt har forfulgt og stadig ikke forfølger andet end et organisk scenarie på nuværende tidspunkt, men forholder sig åbent til de muligheder, der måtte opstå undervejs.

Enalyzer Consulting gennemførte mange interessante projekter i året og i stigende grad på Enalyzers SaaS platform. Som tidligere år er der høj tilfredshed med gennemførte projekter og en stor anbefalingsvillighed. Enalyzer realiseredeen Net Promoter Score (NPS) på 50. En NPS score over 50 anses i branchen som fremragende.

Trods et uforudsigeligt år med Covid-19, øgede Enalyzer antallet af brugere, forbedrede SaaS platformen og vækstede omsætningen mm. På baggrund heraf anser bestyrelsen årets resultat for tilfredstillende.

Betydningsfulde hændelser indtruﬀet efter regnskabsårets afslutning

Udover en stadigt eksisterende risiko fra udviklingen i Covid 19 pandemien, er der ikke indtruﬀet begivenheder efter regnskabsårets afslutning, som vil kunne forrykke selskabets ﬁnansielle stilling væsentligt.

Selskabets forventede udvikling

Enalyzer koncernen forventer overskudsgivende drift og yderligere vækst i 2021.

Development in the company's ﬁnancial activities and conditions

From the annual accounts, the following is highlighted:

Revenue growth of 4% and EBITDA growth of 18%. Positive result before tax.

The Enalyzer Group's revenue was DKK 24,627 thousand in 2020 against DKK 23,637 thousand in 2019. EBITDA was DKK 5,388 thousand in 2020 against DKK 4,564 thousand in 2019. Proﬁt before tax in 2020 was DKK 48 thousand against DKK -491 t.DKK in 2019.

Enalyzer's main product is an Insight platform used to analyze customer and employee satisfaction. The platform is delivered as software as a service (SaaS). As of 31.12.2020, Enalyzer had over 100,000 users from all over the world, of which approx. 4% were paying.

The year was initially marked by uncertainty due to Covid-19 and thus by a cautious approach to organic investment in further growth. As the year progressed, it became clear that the market was still there and that Enalyzer's SaaS platform competitiveness had been strengthened. Partly through;

• Several product launches that, for example, strengthened the reporting of data.

• A continued attractive pricing model for customers with low entrance points and large volume discounts.

• A good synergy between the online business and Enalyzer's oﬃces.

And ﬁnally, because Enalyzer has for a long time built up a good brand and a good reference customer portfolio (both public and private) in the direct markets with subsidiaries; Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Against this background, Enalyzer decided at the end of 2020 that the timing concerning upscaling the sales force, aimed at new potential customers in the direct markets, was favorable. Therefore, Enalyzer has signiﬁcantly expanded its sales force in this area. Likewise, Enalyzer has scaled up its customer success function to reduce churn and make additional sales to existing customers. The initiatives are expected to contribute to further top-line growth in 2021.

The mentioned upscaling of sales activities is done within Enalyzer's organic ﬁnancial leeway, taking into account Enalyzer's continued desire to have a relatively large development function in relation to the company's size, and to generate a smaller, but stable, proﬁt.

Throughout the year, Enalyzer has been loosely contacted by several national and foreign venture and M&A companies, who have requested an initial exploration of Enalyzer's possible interest in further growth ﬁnancing. The inquiries have been in the initial stages and have not caused any further progress, since Enalyzer has not actively pursued and still does not currently pursue anything other than an organic scenario but is open about the opportunities that may arise along the way.

Enalyzer Consulting completed many interesting projects during the year and increasingly on the Enalyzer SaaS platform. As in previous years, there is high satisfaction withcompleted projects and a great willingness to recommend. Enalyzer achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 50. An NPS score above 50 is considered excellent in the industry.

Despite an unpredictable year with Covid-19, Enalyzer increased the number of users, improved the SaaS platform and grew revenue etc. Based on this, the Board of Directors considers the result for the year to be satisfactory.

Important events occurring after the reporting period Apart from the existing risk from the development of the Covid 19 pandemic, no events have occurred after the end of the ﬁnancial year that could signiﬁcantly alter the company's ﬁnancial position.

The company's outlook

The Enalyzer Group expects proﬁtable operations and further growth in 2021.

HOVEDTAL 2020

KEY FIGURES 2020

RESULTAT PROFIT/LOSS

Beløb i t.DKK Udvikling Figures in DKK '000 2020 2019 Development Nettoomsætning (Revenue) 24.627 23.637 4% EBITDA* 5.388 4.564 18% Afskrivninger (Depreciation/amortization) -5.058 -4.950 2% Finansielle poster (Net ﬁnancials) -282 -105 169% Resultat før skat (Proﬁt/loss before tax) 48 -491 Earnings/share 0,01 -0.13 Earnings/share, diluted 0,01 -0.13 *) Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization BALANCE BALANCE SHEET Beløb i t.DKK Udvikling Figures in DKK '000 2020 2019 Development Likvider (Cash) 3.424 172 1891% Debitorer (Trade Receivables) 4.209 4.707 -11% Aktiver i alt (Total assets) 25.450 23.200 10% Egenkapital (Equity) 4.401 4.052 9% EGENKAPITALFORKLARING STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Beløb i t.DKK Figures in DKK '000 2020 2019 Egenkapital 01.01.2020 (Equity as at 01.01.2020) 4.491 4.490 Resultat efter skat (Proﬁt/loss after tax) 36 -398 Valutakursreguleringer (Foreign currency translation adjustments) 313 -40 Betalt udbytte (Distributed dividend) 0 0 Egenkapital 31.12.20 (Equity 12.31.20) 4.401 4.052 PENGESTRØMSOPGØRELSE CASH FLOW STATEMENT Beløb i t.DKK Figures in DKK '000 2020 2019 Resultat før skat (Proﬁt/loss before tax) 48 -491 Reguleringer hertil (Adjustment hereof) 5.966 4.612 Driftens likviditetsvirkning (Cash ﬂow from operating activities) 6.014 4.121 Investeringernes likviditetsvirkning (Cash ﬂow from investing activities) -4.613 -5.129 Finansieringens likviditetsvirkning (Cash ﬂow from ﬁnancing activities) 3.364 476 Ændring i likvider (Change in cash) 4.765 -532 Likvider og bankgæld, primo (Cash and bank debt, beginning of period) -1.341 -809 Likvider og bankgæld, ultimo 3.424 -1.341

Hovedtallene er konsoliderede koncerntal for selskaberne Enalyzer A/S, Enalyzer Software A/S, Enalyzer Consulting A/S, Enalyzer AB, Enalyzer Software Netherlands B.W. og Enalyzer Software Norge AS

The above ﬁgures are concern consolidated from the companies Enalyzer A/S, Enalyzer Software A/S, Enalyzer Consulting A/S, Enalyzer AB,

Enalyzer Software Netherlands B.W. and Enalyzer Software Norge AS