    ENALYZ   DK0060070589

ENALYZER A/S

(ENALYZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Enalyzer Reporting: Turn data into insight

08/24/2021 | 04:54am EDT
Surveys, reports, and insight are in a symbiotic relationship. They cannot exist without each other, at least not in a…

read more

Surveys, reports, and insight are in a symbiotic relationship. They cannot exist without each other, at least not in a way that brings value to your company. Today we're going to highlight reports but never forget that one cannot exist without the other.

Reports help you visualize and understand the survey data that you can share with whoever needs to see it so that everyone makes informed decisions.

Sounds advanced? It's not, because with Enalyzer anyone can be an analyst. You can create customized reports that tell a story and share it with relevant stakeholders, without any experience.

Let's Break It Down

A report is greater than the sum of its parts but let's talk about those parts and their benefits.

REPORT CHARTS
Charts are a report's cornerstone because they visualize data. Different charts address different needs and the correct combination will get you the insight you need.

REPORT FILTERS
You can filter reports by answers, time, and any survey background variable, e.g. age, department, unit, company, and more. Filtering and drilling down into your data gives you a better understanding of the state of your business.

GROUP AND COMPARE DATA WITH DATA SERIES
Create data series (a grouping of data based on one or more criteria) and add them to a chart for comparison or benchmarking purposes. This gives you an easy way to compare your results across departments, countries, and other variables.

REPORT SHARING & VERSIONS
With Enalyzer you can share your reports securely with others and provide them with read-only access. To ensure the right data gets to the right people, you can create different versions of the same report and share them.

The ABCs of Reports

In this 30 minute session, you will learn the basic chart types, filtering options, and other tricks to kickstart your online reporting journey.

Advanced Reporting Techniques

In this 30 minute session, you will learn how to set up reports like an expert. We'll review advanced chart types, e.g. time series. Define variables, set up data series, as well as sharing report versions for limited access to your reports.

Why stop there? There's more

We've compiled a list of webinars to help you get started with Enalyzer and give you a closer look at the multiple features available for your surveys and reports.

NEED HELP SETTING UP REPORTS?
If you would like a team of experts to help you with the report setup, you can always get in touch with our consultants! They can help out in whatever you need or take over the entire process. Get in touch with us and let's figure it out together.

Disclaimer

Enalyzer A/S published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 08:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 29,2 M 4,60 M 4,60 M
Net income 2020 0,04 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net cash 2020 3,42 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,9 M 3,92 M 3,93 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ENALYZER A/S
Duration : Period :
Enalyzer A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENALYZER A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jakob Eggert Roed Jakobsen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ole Ødegaard Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Nyborg Chairman
Steen Ødegaard Director & Chief Technology Officer
Søren Fink-Jensen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENALYZER A/S31.58%4
ALPHABET INC.59.81%1 874 242
FACEBOOK INC33.02%1 024 445
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.09%529 859
VISA7.05%497 973
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-30.80%436 620