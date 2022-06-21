Enanta : Filed Patent Infringement Suit Against Pfizer Over Paxlovid

By Stephen Nakrosis

Biotechnology company Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Tuesday said it filed a patent infringement suit against Pfizer Inc., seeking damages in the manufacture, use and sale of Paxlovid.

Enanta said it received a patent earlier this month based on a July 2020 patent application "describing coronavirus protease inhibitors invented by Enanta scientists."

Paxlovid has been used to treat patients suffering from Covid-19. Enanta said it "does not intend to seek an injunction or take other action in this litigation that would impede the production, sale or distribution of Paxlovid." The company said it "seeks fair compensation for Pfizer's use of a coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor claimed" in its patent.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Enanta said.

Pfizer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

