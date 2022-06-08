Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENTA   US29251M1062

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ENTA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
43.49 USD   +4.87%
07:01aEnanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ 2022
BU
06/02Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June
BU
06/01Evercore ISI Upgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals to In-Line From Underperform; Price Target is $39
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ 2022

06/08/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that data from Enanta’s internal development program portfolio for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and its out-licensing program portfolio for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) have been accepted for poster presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2022 being held June 22 – 26, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.

Clinical data presented from the company’s internal development portfolio will include poster presentations highlighting findings from both viremic and nuc-suppressed HBV patients from Phase 1b studies of EDP-514, Enanta’s HBV core inhibitor.

As part of its out-licensing program portfolio, Enanta will present a late-breaker poster of preclinical data showing hepatoprotection provided by a novel inhibitor of the HSD17B13 enzyme. The company will also present clinical results from its Phase 1 study of EDP-297, a novel, highly potent Farnesoid X receptor agonist designed for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Internal Development Programs

June 25, 2022, 09:00 – 18:00 BST
SAT390: “EDP-514, a Novel Pangenotypic Class II Hepatitis B Virus Core Inhibitor: Final Results of a 28-Day Phase 1b Study in Nuc-Suppressed Chronic Hepatitis B Patients”
Session: Viral Hepatitis B/D: therapy
Presenter: Dr. Jordan Feld

SAT393: “EDP-514, a Potent Pangenotypic Class II Hepatitis B Virus Core Inhibitor Demonstrates Significant HBV DNA and HBV RNA Reductions in a Phase 1b Study in Viremic, Chronic Hepatitis B Patients”
Session: Viral Hepatitis B/D: therapy
Presenter: Dr. Man-Fung Yuen

Out-Licensing Programs

June 25, 2022, 09:00 – 18:00 BST
SAT109: “EDP-297: A Novel, Highly Potent, Farnesoid X Receptor Agonist. Results of a Phase 1 Study in Healthy Adults”
Session: NAFLD: Therapy
Presenter: Dr. Alaa Ahmad

SAT177: “Pharmacologic Inhibition of HSD17B13 is Hepatoprotective in Mouse Models of Liver Injury”
Session: Molecular and Cell Biology
Presenter: Dr. Manuel Roqueta-Rivera

The full scientific program for The International Liver Congress 2022, as well as the abstracts, can be found at https://easl.eu/event/international-liver-congress-2022/. Further details will be available at the time of these presentations.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development programs include clinical candidates currently in development for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic HCV infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
07:01aEnanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at the European Association for the..
BU
06/02Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June
BU
06/01Evercore ISI Upgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals to In-Line From Underperform; Price Target..
MT
05/20Oppenheimer Adjusts Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $45 From $70, Maintains Perf..
MT
05/19SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Edging Higher Near Thursday Close
MT
05/19SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Edging Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
05/19SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
05/19Baird Adjusts Price Target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals to $90 From $130, Keeps Outperform..
MT
05/19Top Premarket Decliners
MT
05/19SVB Securities Adjusts Enanta Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $44 From $58, Keeps Mark..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 89,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -121 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 901 M 901 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 43,49 $
Average target price 67,70 $
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay R. Luly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul J. Mellett CFO & Senior VP-Finance & Administration
Bruce Leonard Andrews Carter Non-Executive Chairman
Yat Sun Or CSO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Nathalie Adda Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-41.84%901
MODERNA, INC.-42.78%57 810
LONZA GROUP AG-25.24%43 432
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.17%42 631
SEAGEN INC.-6.62%26 573
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-25.83%18 672