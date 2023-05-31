Advanced search
    ENTA   US29251M1062

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ENTA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-30 pm EDT
23.80 USD   -4.38%
07:01aEnanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/11Oppenheimer Adjusts Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $30 From $50, Maintains Perform Rating
MT
05/09Top Midday Decliners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

05/31/2023 | 07:01am EDT
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 7, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Enanta’s research and development programs include clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research on a single agent targeting both RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta receives royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic HCV infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -152 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,75x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 501 M 501 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 92,1%
Technical analysis trends ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 23,80 $
Average target price 48,40 $
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay R. Luly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul J. Mellett CFO & Senior VP-Finance & Administration
Bruce Leonard Andrews Carter Non-Executive Chairman
Yat Sun Or CSO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Scott T. Rottinghaus Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-48.84%501
MODERNA, INC.-28.24%49 134
LONZA GROUP AG25.09%46 551
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.05%36 859
SEAGEN INC.50.97%36 378
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.78%23 219
