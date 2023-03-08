Advanced search
    ENTA   US29251M1062

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ENTA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-07 pm EST
47.08 USD   +0.32%
08:52aEnanta Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data for EDP-235, its 3CL Protease Inhibitor, in Development as an Oral, Once-Daily Treatment for COVID-19, at the 36th International Conference on Antiviral Research
BU
03/07Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data for EDP-235, its 3CL Protease Inhibitor, in Development as an Oral, Once-Daily Treatment for COVID-19, at the 36th International Conference on Antiviral Research

03/08/2023 | 08:52am EST
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections, today announced that data for EDP-235, its lead 3CL protease inhibitor in development as an oral, once-daily treatment for COVID-19, will be presented at the 36th International Conference on Antiviral Research (ICAR) being held March 13-17, 2023 at the Centre De Congres De Lyon (Lyon Convention Center) in Lyon, France.

New clinical data being highlighted include results from a Phase 1 study of EDP-235. Additionally, new preclinical findings regarding EDP-235’s effect on replication and transmission, as well as its potential to mitigate viral rebound, will be presented.

Oral Presentation:
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 15 from 8:30 – 11:30 am Central European Time (CET)
Session Name: Influenza, RSV, and Other Respiratory Viruses – Short Presentations
Abstract ID#: 021
Title: “EDP-235, an Oral 3CL Protease Inhibitor for the Treatment of COVID-19, Suppresses Viral Replication and Spread in SARS-CoV-2-Infected Ferrets”
Presenter Name: Michael Rhodin, Ph.D.

Poster Presentations:
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14 from 5 – 6pm and Wednesday, March 15 from 2:15 – 3:15 pm CET
Abstract ID#: 523
Title: “EDP-235, a Potent, Once-daily, Oral Antiviral, Demonstrates Excellent Penetration into SARS-CoV-2 Target Tissues, with the Potential for Mitigation of Viral Rebound in COVID-19 Patients”
Presenter: Indy Zhang, Ph.D.

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14 from 6 – 7pm and Wednesday, March 15 from 12:15 – 1:15 pm CET
Abstract ID#: 524
Title: “EDP-235, an Oral, Once Daily, Ritonavir-Free, 3CL Protease Inhibitor for the Treatment of COVID-19: Results from Phase 1 Study in Healthy Subjects”
Presenter: Guy De La Rosa, M.D.

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14 from 6 – 7pm and Wednesday, March 15 from 12:15 – 1:15 pm CET
Abstract ID#: 528
Title: “High Throughput Screen to Identify Non-Nucleoside Small Molecule Inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 RNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase”
Presenter: Tessa Cressey, Ph.D.

Posters will be available to view on the conference platform during the conference. Further information about ICAR 2023 can be found here.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Enanta’s research and development programs include clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research on a single agent targeting both RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic HCV infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 85,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -166 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,98x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 983 M 983 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 92,8%
Managers and Directors
Jay R. Luly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul J. Mellett CFO & Senior VP-Finance & Administration
Bruce Leonard Andrews Carter Non-Executive Chairman
Yat Sun Or CSO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Scott T. Rottinghaus Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.1.20%983
MODERNA, INC.-21.47%54 493
LONZA GROUP AG21.92%43 551
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.76%39 483
SEAGEN INC.38.12%33 155
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.97%24 124