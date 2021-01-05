Log in
ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ENTA)
Enanta Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/05/2021 | 06:02am EST
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a formal presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will include an update on Enanta’s research and development programs and plans for 2021. A separate question and answer session will follow the presentation and will be webcast.

A live audio webcast will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation and will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About Enanta

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Enanta is also conducting research in SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its leading treatment for chronic HCV infection under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 98,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -84,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 845 M 845 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,29x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 88,1%
Technical analysis trends ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 61,63 $
Last Close Price 42,10 $
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay R. Luly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce Leonard Andrews Carter Non-Executive Chairman
Paul J. Mellett SVP, Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Yat Sun Or CSO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Nathalie Adda Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%845
LONZA GROUP AG-0.49%47 756
MODERNA, INC.6.95%44 213
CELLTRION, INC.-1.11%43 695
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.43%33 859
SEAGEN INC.-3.83%30 468
