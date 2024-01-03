Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.01.2024 / 09:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: BluGreen Company Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Sebastian-Justus
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Enapter AG

b) LEI
391200JIZN9JYP440O07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Bonds with optional right to delivery of up to 1,965,792 Enapter shares (ISIN: DE000A255G02); pledge of 3,931,585 shares as collateral; term until June 23, 2027. Without identifier.

b) Nature of the transaction
Issuance of a financial instrument including pledging of shares as collateral

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
150000.0000 EUR 13650000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de

 
88547  03.01.2024 CET/CEST

