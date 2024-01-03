

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.01.2024 / 10:03 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: BluGreen Company Limited

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Sebastian-Justus Last name(s): Schmidt Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Enapter AG

b) LEI

391200JIZN9JYP440O07

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Granting of call option for up to 410,770 Enapter shares (ISIN: DE000A255G02); purchase price EUR 8.03; pledge of 410,770 Enapter shares as security; term until December 29, 2028. Without identifier.

b) Nature of the transaction

Issuance of a financial instrument including pledging of shares as collateral

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

29/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

