DD: Enapter AG: BluGreen Company Limited, Sale of 134,313 shares to meet payment obligations from bonds issued by BluGreen Company Limited (physical settlement at the reference price in ...

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27.12.2022 / 11:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|BluGreen Company Limited
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Herr
|First name:
|Sebastian-Justus
|Last name(s):
|Schmidt
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G02
b) Nature of the transaction
|Sale of 134,313 shares to meet payment obligations from bonds issued by BluGreen Company Limited (physical settlement at the reference price in accordance with the bond terms and conditions)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|12.6192 EUR
|1694922.61 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|
|Reinhardtstr. 35
|
|10117 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
80151 27.12.2022 CET/CEST