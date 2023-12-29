Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2023 / 17:35 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: BluGreen Company Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Sebastian-Justus
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Enapter AG

b) LEI
391200JIZN9JYP440O07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255G02

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 280,607 shares to fulfill payment obligations from bonds issued by BluGreen Company Limited (physical settlement at the reference price in accordance with the bond conditions)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.6816 EUR 1874903.73 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
28/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de

 
