  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Enapter AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H2O   DE000A255G02

ENAPTER AG

(H2O)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:31 2023-01-02 am EST
14.43 EUR   +3.41%
07:33aDd : Enapter AG: BluGreen Company Limited, buy
EQ
2022Dd : Enapter AG: BluGreen Company Limited, Sale of 134,313 shares to meet payment obligations from bonds issued by BluGreen Company Limited (physical settlement at the reference price in ...
EQ
2022Dd : Enapter AG: BluGreen Company Limited, Sale of 12,000 shares to fulfill payment obligations from bonds issued by BluGreen Company Limited (physical settlement at the reference price in ...
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Enapter AG: BluGreen Company Limited, buy

01/02/2023 | 07:33am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.01.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: BluGreen Company Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Sebastian-Justus
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Enapter AG

b) LEI
391200JIZN9JYP440O07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255G02

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.00 EUR 377200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

80227  02.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525349&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
