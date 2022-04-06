Enapter AG: Announcement Capital Increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Enapter AG ("Enapter") announces that the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Enapter plan a capital increase by issuing new shares ("New Shares") under granting subscription rights ("Offer") to the shareholders. The total volume of the capital increase will be divided into two tranches. One part with a volume of at least EUR 30 million is intended for a private placement with institutional investors. A second part with a volume of up to EUR 70 million is intended for subscription by strategic investors with whom Enapter is in advanced negotiations on co-operation agreements. BluGreen Company Limited, the majority shareholder of Enapter with a stake of approximately 71.5% of the share capital, has committed itself in a backstop agreement to participate in the capital increase with an amount of up to EUR 15 million as far as the shares - apart from the shares intended for the strategic investors - are not subscribed otherwise. To enable the pre-placement and the allocation to strategic investors, the major shareholder waives the exercise of its subscription rights. The offer price will be at least EUR 19.00 and at maximum EUR 21.00 per New Share. The number of shares offered in the rights offering and for the capital increase as a whole will be determined and published after the close of the bookbuilding (expected for April 7, subject to early closing).

The net proceeds from the offering will be used primarily for the financing:

- Construction of the Enapter Campus in Saerbeck, Germany, which will comprise a dedicated manufacturing facility for mass production and extensive R&D facilities;

- working capital for the operating business and G&A expenses and other general corporate purposes



Enapter will offer the New Shares contemplated for the Pre-Placement through an accelerated bookbuilding process to qualified institutional buyers outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act or any other applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The pre-placement is expected to be settled on April 11, 2022. The rights offering is expected to commence in mid-May 2022 and is subject to the approval and publication of the required securities prospectus. For the pre-placement, First Berlin Securities Brokerage GmbH is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner with Clarksons Platou Securities AS as Joint Bookrunner.

About Enapter AG:

Enapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost, plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems are used in 47 countries in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications.

