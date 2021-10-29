DGAP-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Enapter AG: Capital Increase successfully placed 29-Oct-2021 / 18:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Capital Increase successfully placed

29 October 2021 [Berlin, Germany] Enapter AG ("Enapter") announces that it has successfully raised approximately EUR 30 million in gross proceeds through a capital increase featuring the issue of 1,304.347 new shares (the "New Shares") subject to subscription rights. The total number of registered shares after the issuance of the New Shares will be 24,405,647.

The offer price per share has been set at EUR 23.00, which represents a discount of approximately 6.7 % to today's XETRA closing price of EUR 24.65. The New Shares were offered in a pre-placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding and have been allocated to a mix of German and international institutional investors, including long-only investors in ESG from Norway, France, the United Kingdom and the US.

Existing shareholders of Enapter may subscribe for New Shares in the subscription rights offering (including oversubscription rights). The rights offering will start later and is subject to approval and publication of the required securities prospectus. The related offer period for exercising respective subscription rights is expected to take place in November/December.

The New Shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated market (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) (General Standard) and on the regulated market of the Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse Hamburg following the rights offering.

For the pre-placement, Bryan, Garnier & Co. acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner with Pareto Securities and Clarksons Platou Securities as Joint Bookrunners. First Berlin acted as Placement Agent.

About Enapter AG: Enapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost, plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems are used in 40 countries in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia.

Company Contacts Enapter AG Reinhardstr. 35 10117 Berlin

info@enapterag.de https://enapterag.de/en/

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This communication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. Any public offering (in Germany) will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus which is to be published. An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of ENAPTER AG should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus will be published promptly upon approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - 'BaFin'), and will be available at no charge on https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/.

There will be no public offering of securities of ENAPTER AG in the United States of America. The securities of ENAPTER AG referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act, or in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act. Neither ENAPTER AG nor any other party to the transaction described herein intends to register the securities described herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America in connection with this announcement.

In the United Kingdom, such information may be distributed only and is directed only at (i) professional investors within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the 'Order'), or (ii) high net worth companies falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to herein as 'Relevant Persons'). The securities are available only to Relevant Persons and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or its contents.

This communication is not, and does not purport to be, a document containing disclosure to investors for the purposes of Part 6D.2 or 7.9 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the 'Corporations Act'). In respect of offers or invitations received in Australia, securities may only be issued or sold if the consideration payable by the relevant purchaser is a minimum of AUSD500,000 or its foreign currency equivalent (disregarding amounts, if any, lent by the Issuer or other person offering securities or its associates (within the meaning of those expressions in Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act)) unless the issue or sale is otherwise in circumstances such that by virtue of the Corporations Act no disclosure is required to be made under Part 6D.2 or Part 7.9 of the Corporations Act.

In Member States of the European Economic Area ('EEA'), this announcement is directed only at persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Language: English Company: Enapter AG Reinhardtstr. 35 10117 Berlin Germany E-mail: info@enapterag.de Internet: www.enapterag.de ISIN: DE000A255G02 WKN: A255G0 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

