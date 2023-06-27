Enapter AG: Leading fuel cell manufacturer orders megawatt electrolyser

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

27.06.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST

Berlin (June 27, 2023); Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) has received an order for a megawatt electrolyser – the AEM Multicore™ – from the British company, Intelligent Energy Limited (IEL). IEL develops and builds zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell systems used in aerospace, telecommunications, power generation and mobility, among other applications. The AEM Multicore will be used by IEL to produce hydrogen for internal testing purposes of fuel cells in its product lines for heavy-duty vehicles, passenger cars, stationary power, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and aircraft. Delivery of the device will take place in 2024.

In the current version of the megawatt electrolyser, Enapter combines 420 core modules, so-called “AEM Stacks”, into a complete system that can produce up to 450 kilograms of green hydrogen per day. By scaling small, standardised units, the costs for the production of green hydrogen are significantly reduced and can be dynamically adapted to the respective hydrogen demand. The 1MW AEM Multicore also offers scaling potential: When several units are used in parallel, production can be expanded on an industrial scale and green hydrogen can be produced in the multi-megawatt range.

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: “We are pleased that the renowned fuel cell company Intelligent Energy Limited has become the latest buyer of our MW-scale electrolyser. They are already one of the leading suppliers on the fuel cell market and are pursuing ambitious goals. Fittingly, their fuel cells are often combined with Enapter’s single-core electrolysers. The demand for our AEM Multicore remains high; therefore, we will now ignite the next stage and continuously expand our production.”

David Woolhouse, CEO of Intelligent Energy Ltd.: “We are very pleased to order our 1MW electrolyser from Enapter. The flexibility of the AEM Multicore system – with its superior efficiency and proven core life – provides us with exactly what we need to test our fuel cell systems up to 300kW. The customer focused attitude of the team at the Enapter Campus in Saerbeck made it a straightforward task to specify this key piece of plant for Intelligent Energy.”

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators – known as electrolysers – to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

