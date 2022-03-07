Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Enapter AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H2O   DE000A255G02

ENAPTER AG

(H2O)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Enapter AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/07/2022 | 10:10am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.03.2022 / 16:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Sebastian Justus
Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Enapter AG

b) LEI
391200JIZN9JYP440O07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255G02

b) Nature of the transaction
Interest-preserving order for the purchase of up to 1,100 shares in the period from March 4, 2022 to March 07, 2022. Trading venue: XETRA

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
04/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73271  07.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1296341&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9,00 M 9,82 M 9,82 M
Net income 2021 -10,8 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net cash 2021 18,7 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -42,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 487 M 532 M 532 M
EV / Sales 2021 52,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart ENAPTER AG
Duration : Period :
Enapter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,96 €
Average target price 29,00 €
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ragnar Kruse Member-Supervisory Board
Oswald Werle Member-Supervisory Board
Sebastian-Justus Schmidt Member-Management Board
Hansjörg Plaggemars Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAPTER AG-13.59%532
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.09%157 432
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.34%80 983
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.46%71 650
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.27%67 025
ENEL S.P.A.-19.53%62 887