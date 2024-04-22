EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Research Update/Miscellaneous

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG: mwb research rates Enapter share as "Buy

 Target price is EUR 22.50

Berlin, 22 April 2024. mwb research AG has published a research update on Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02). The rating for the Enapter share remains unchanged at "Buy". The target price is 22.50 euros. With the current price target, mwb research sees considerable upside potential of around 325%. The closing price of the Enapter share (Xetra) was EUR 5.12 on 19 April 2024.

Enapter reported a strong order intake for the first quarter of 2024, which was due to good demand for both multicore and single-core systems. mwb research expects the company's growth to continue to gain momentum. The growth prospects are very good, the Enapter technology offers many advantages and the potential of the technology has not yet been fully recognised. Many potential customers are currently in a test phase with Enapter's AEM systems, which should lead to larger follow-up orders. In addition, Enapter's sales strategy with country-specific sales partners appears to be promising. In the opinion of mwb research, the recent fall in the Enapter share price in the wake of the general fall in the price of small-cap shares in the renewable energies sector is not justified.

The current mwb research report on Enapter AG is available for download on www.research-hub.de or on the Enapter website www.enapterag.de under “Investor Relations”.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 340 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.



Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



