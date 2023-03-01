Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Enapter AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H2O   DE000A255G02

ENAPTER AG

(H2O)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:14:45 2023-03-01 am EST
13.28 EUR   +0.57%
03:06aEnapter AG receives 25 million euros from Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund
EQ
02/20Enapter Secures Electrolyser Contracts in France, Taiwan
MT
02/20Enapter Ag : ​​​​​​​Enapter AG wins new international customers for AEM Electrolysers
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enapter AG receives 25 million euros from Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund

03/01/2023 | 03:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Enapter AG receives 25 million euros from Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund

01.03.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG receives 25 million euros from Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund

Berlin, March 01, 2023 - Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) reported on February 10, 2023 that a financing of EUR 25 million was concluded between Enapter AG and the Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund by issuing a bearer bond. In the meantime, the collateral to be provided in accordance with the bond has been provided and further conditions have been fulfilled, which is why the 25 million euros have been received by Enapter AG today and are thus available to the company. The financing has a term of 2 years and enables the implementation of the planned production orders in this period. This is an important step for the growth company on the way to scaling its own AEM technology for hydrogen generators (electrolyzers).

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators – known as electrolysers – to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

Further Information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage
 

General press contact:

Enapter Public Relations

Vaitea Cowan
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 921 008 130
E-Mail: pr@enapter.com

 

Financial press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann 
edicto GmbH
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de

 

 

 


01.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1571403

 
End of News EQS News Service

1571403  01.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571403&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ENAPTER AG
03:06aEnapter AG receives 25 million euros from Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund
EQ
02/20Enapter Secures Electrolyser Contracts in France, Taiwan
MT
02/20Enapter Ag : ​​​​​​​Enapter AG wins new internat..
EQ
02/14Enapter Ag : ENAPTER AG, together with GIZ and Chiang Mai University, opens first training..
EQ
02/13Enapter AG announced that it has received €25 million in funding
CI
02/10Enapter Ag : Financing of 25 million euros secured
EQ
01/30Enapter Receives Electrolyzers Order from South Korea
MT
01/30Enapter AG wins major order from South Korea
EQ
01/30Enapter AG Receives an Order from South Korea for the Delivery of Two AEM Electrolysers..
CI
01/13Enapter Ag : Dutch energy company orders megawatt-class electrolyser
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14,7 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net income 2022 -13,2 M -14,0 M -14,0 M
Net Debt 2022 2,64 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
P/E ratio 2022 -25,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 359 M 381 M 381 M
EV / Sales 2022 24,6x
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 21,2%
Chart ENAPTER AG
Duration : Period :
Enapter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,20 €
Average target price 21,00 €
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian-Justus Schmidt Chief Executive Officer
Armin Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ragnar Kruse Member-Supervisory Board
Oswald Werle Member-Supervisory Board
Christof Wetter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAPTER AG-5.38%381
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.04%142 821
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.97%73 780
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.59%72 455
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.86%70 093
ENEL S.P.A.5.49%57 112