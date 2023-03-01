EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG receives 25 million euros from Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund



01.03.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG receives 25 million euros from Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund

Berlin, March 01, 2023 - Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) reported on February 10, 2023 that a financing of EUR 25 million was concluded between Enapter AG and the Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund by issuing a bearer bond. In the meantime, the collateral to be provided in accordance with the bond has been provided and further conditions have been fulfilled, which is why the 25 million euros have been received by Enapter AG today and are thus available to the company. The financing has a term of 2 years and enables the implementation of the planned production orders in this period. This is an important step for the growth company on the way to scaling its own AEM technology for hydrogen generators (electrolyzers).

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators – known as electrolysers – to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

Further Information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage



General press contact:

Enapter Public Relations

Vaitea Cowan

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 921 008 130

E-Mail: pr@enapter.com

Financial press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de