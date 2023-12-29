EQS-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Financing/Miscellaneous
Enapter AG receives EUR 10 million financing from main shareholder
Enapter AG today concluded an agreement with the shareholder Blugreen Company Ltd, which holds over 65% of the shares in Enapter AG, for a shareholder loan of EUR 10 million. The financing has a term of 12 months, whereby Enapter AG can repay the loan early in part or in full. This secures the financing of the Enapter Group until August 2024.
About Enapter
Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolyzers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale. The modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications sectors, among others. Enapter has its headquarters in Germany and a production site in Italy.
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0, ISIN: DE000A255G02
Further information:
Website: https://www.enapter.com
Press contact:
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
End of Inside Information
29-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Reinhardtstr. 35
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@enapterag.de
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G02
|WKN:
|A255G0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1806009
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1806009 29-Dec-2023 CET/CEST