  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Enapter AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H2O   DE000A255G02

ENAPTER AG

(H2O)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:33:32 2023-01-30 am EST
14.78 EUR   +1.20%
01/13Enapter Ag : Dutch energy company orders megawatt-class electrolyser
EQ
01/10Enapter sets production record in Q4 and grows revenue by 75% in 2022
EQ
01/02Dd : Enapter AG: BluGreen Company Limited, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enapter AG wins major order from South Korea

01/30/2023 | 03:12am EST
EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Enapter AG wins major order from South Korea

30.01.2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG wins major order from South Korea

  • Sale of two AEM Multicore, with 2 megawatts electrolysis capacity
  • Only European company in Korean hydrogen pilot project
  • Long-standing integration partner YEST takes over installation


Berlin, January 30th 2023. Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02), together with its partner YEST, has received an order from South Korea for the delivery of two AEM electrolysers with a total capacity of 2 megawatts. The systems will be used in a 12.5 MW hydrogen pilot project on Jeju Island. The demonstration project is supported by the South Korean Ministry of Industry and Trade (Motie) with 62 billion South Korean won (43.3 million US dollars) and aims to investigate and compare hydrogen production with different electrolysis technologies. Among the five companies selected for the project, Enapter AG is the only technology supplier from Germany or Europe. The systems supplied are expected to produce more than 1,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year. The installation of the two AEM Multicore electrolysers in this pioneering project for South Korea will be carried out by the company YEST, which has already been supporting Enapter as an integration partner since 2021.

With the AEM Multicore, Enapter has developed a cost-efficient alternative to traditional systems. This electrolyser can supply around 450 kg of green hydrogen per day. By using several units in parallel, production can be expanded on an industrial scale.

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: "Korea is one of the world's leading countries in the field of green hydrogen. We are all the more pleased to expand our partnership with YEST and intensify our cooperation. This joint project is a building block on the global path to carbon neutrality."

Jang Dong-bok, CEO of YEST: "With Enapter, we have a strong partner at our side. We want to further improve the competitiveness of green hydrogen and leverage synergies. The Korean government's initiatives provide us with a very good foundation for this."

 

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators – known as electrolysers – to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

About YEST Co., Ltd.

YEST is a Korea-based company with many years of experience and know-how in the manufacture of semiconductors and displays based on the latest high-precision technology. The company is one of the pioneers in the semiconductor industry in Asia and supplies products to customers worldwide.

YEST Co., Ltd. is listed on the regulated market of the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSAQ: A122640.

 

Further Information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage
 

General press contact:

Enapter Public Relations

Vaitea Cowan
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 921 008 130
E-Mail: pr@enapter.com

 

Financial press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann 
edicto GmbH
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de

 

 

 


30.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1545951

 
End of News EQS News Service

1545951  30.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545951&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
