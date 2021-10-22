PRESS RELEASE : Enapter publishes SASB data for the first time

DGAP-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous Enapter publishes SASB data for the first time 2021-10-22 / 09:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Berlin, October 22^nd , 2021; Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) publishes for the first time a SASB Report (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board). With this report, Enapter makes key figures from the area of environmental, social and governance (ESG) publicly available according to the SASB standard and methodology. The report contains information on the results of the company's activities in the field of sustainability.

Enapter's SASB report is available for download on the company's website in the "Investor Relations" section: https: //enapterag.de/nachhaltigkeitsberichte/

About Enapter

Enapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost, plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems are used in 40 countries in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia.

Learn more at

Website: https://www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter_

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Contact for financial and business media

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Enapter AG Reinhardtstr. 35 10117 Berlin Germany E-mail: info@enapterag.de Internet: www.enapterag.de ISIN: DE000A255G02 WKN: A255G0 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1242805 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1242805 2021-10-22

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242805&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2021 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)