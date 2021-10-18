Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Enapter AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H2O   DE000A255G02

ENAPTER AG

(H2O)
PRESS RELEASE : Enapter wins HRH Prince William's Earthshot Prize with game-changing green hydrogen generating technology

10/18/2021 | 03:36am EDT
DGAP-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous Enapter wins HRH Prince William's Earthshot Prize with game-changing green hydrogen generating technology 2021-10-18 / 09:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Enapter wins HRH Prince William's Earthshot Prize with game-changing green hydrogen generating technology

Berlin/London, 18th October 2021. Enapter (WKN A255G0) has won the renowned Earthshot Prize, established by HRH Prince William and the Royal Foundation, in the category "Fix our Climate". The cleantech company offers a solution for the production of green hydrogen, a gas which can replace fossil fuels using renewable energy. Its AEM Electrolyser green hydrogen generators are already used by customers in more than 40 countries, in sectors ranging from mobility to industry, power-to-gas, electricity storage, or heating and cooling.

The Earthshot Prize is an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges that face our planet. It aims to mobilize collective action around humanity's ability to innovate, problem-solve and repair our planet.

"The Earthshot Prize and its Global Alliance will have an outsized impact in letting people know that modular green hydrogen production is a key solution for flipping global warming. The awareness and funding will accelerate our scale-up to mass production and into the different markets, helping us to make a significant dent in fossil fuel use by the culmination of the Earthshot Prize decade in 2030," said Enapter's CEO Sebastian-Justus Schmidt. To achieve this mass-production, Enapter has launched construction of the Enapter Campus - a site in Germany where, starting from 2023, it plans to make 10,000 electrolysers per month.

While the world is making strong progress in transitioning to renewable electricity generation, the problem is that electricity makes up only 20 per cent of global energy consumption. The other 80 percent is in the form of fuels and gases - mostly fossil fuels. Green hydrogen has the potential to be the sustainable substitute.

Enapter's AEM Electrolysers are compact modules that can be combined to produce green hydrogen at any scale. They are easy to install and standardised: This standardisation makes them perfectly suited for the planned mass production, which would create the economies of scale needed to sink the cost of the modular electrolysers and put them in hands of all.

The GBP1 Million in prize money will be used in a pivotal part of the Enapter Campus mass production facility and to invest further in research and development.

About Enapter

Enapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost, plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems are used in 40 countries in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia.

Learn more at

Website: https://www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter_

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Contact for financial and business media

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de

2021-10-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      Enapter AG 
              Reinhardtstr. 35 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
E-mail:       info@enapterag.de 
Internet:     www.enapterag.de 
ISIN:         DE000A255G02 
WKN:          A255G0 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1241324 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1241324 2021-10-18

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241324&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2021 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)

