Conference Call Presentation 3Q21

November 11, 2021
3Q21 Results Presentation
Robust operational and financial performance at the start of 2H21
Effective
ESG performance
Variable Compensation Plan
for Mgmt includes ESG targets ESG
People and Human Rights Policy
Bolstering Corporate
Governance with
convening of Audit
Committee
OSX-2:project tailored for lower
carbon emissions
Production and asset
gains
Total production of
1.99 million boe in the quarter: milestone of +19 million barrels produced in Atlanta in October
SD: MoU with Yinson for negotiation of FPSO contracts
4Q21: drilling expected to start in the exploration well in SEAL
Capacity to
deliver growth
Liquidity reinforced by a solid
cash position of R$ 2.4 billion
Recognition of all of Atlanta's results
Net income of R$ 134 million
Active portfolio
management
Proactive analysis of acquisition opportunities
Higher oil prices
Pursuit of operational efficiency gains
Historic high in Brent prices and foreign exchange rates drive 3Q21 results and optimism moving forward
Sales Average Brent vs. Discount
Booming commodity prices and higher exchange rates generated record revenue for Enauta in 3Q21
Atlanta: 3Q21 includes all of the asset's results
Strong growth in revenue due to booming commodity prices and higher Brent prices
Atlanta Production (Net Enauta)
+87.1%
|
|
|
|
|
13.1
|
7.0
|
3.5
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q20
|
4Q20
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q21
Atlanta Revenue (Net Enauta)
+234.1%
|
|
|
|
|
472.7
|
141.5
|
|
|
216.7
|
|
76.8
|
56.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q20
|
4Q20
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q21
Enauta's larger interest in the Atlanta Field in 3Q21 triggered an increase of nearly 90% in production in the annual comparison
|
ENAUTA 3Q21 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
|
5
