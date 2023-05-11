Enauta Participações S A : 1Q23 Webcast Presentation
1Q23 Earnings Presentation
1Q23 Highlights
Startup of new 5H well, within the expected timeframe
Accumulated production of 25 million barrels in five years of the Atlanta Field's operation
Revenue of R$445.7 million, with a gross margin of 47.8%
Total production of 1.4 million boe
Chartering costs lowered by nearly USD130 thousand/day, year-over-year
EBITDAX of R$340.9 million, with an EBITDAX margin of 76.5%
Net income of R$118.4 million, a R$216.7 million year-over-year increase
Declared dividendsof R$0.15 per share
Capex of USD107.7 million, of which USD71.2 million were allocated to the FDS
FDS project schedule and budget of USD1.1 billion until the 1st oil, by mid-2024, remain unaltered
3
1Q23 Highlights
Startup of new well
5H
On schedule and
on budget
Potencial of production
>15 kbbl/day
Starting in May, aiming to extend the lifespan of the subsea pumps, the Company
has decided to limit their
flow rate to
9 kbbl/day
EPS: 5 years of operation, with 25 million bbl produced
FPSO Petrojarl I contractual renewal gives comfort to the Company, in terms of liquidity, during the two-systems transition process
Production & EBITDAX (% Enauta)
6.782
6.441
5.130
5.005
3.795
3.461
3.141
3.306 3.365
3.358
2.496
2.658
1.462
2.045
942
1.249
442
575
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
1Q23
Atlanta production (thousand bbl)
Manati production (thousand boe)
Accumulated EBITDAX (R$ MM)
LANDMARK OF
25 MILLION BARRELS PRODUCED
IN THE ATLANTA FIELD (SINCE 2018)
Test oil characteristics, also behavior of the Atlanta Field's reservoir to
EPS
support investment decision in the FDS
Objectives
Generate operating cash during the two-systems transition process
