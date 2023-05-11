Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Enauta Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENAT3   BRENATACNOR0

ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(ENAT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:44:23 2023-05-11 pm EDT
12.67 BRL   -0.39%
02:44pEnauta Participações S A : 1Q23 Webcast Presentation
PU
05/10Enauta Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/02ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enauta Participações S A : 1Q23 Webcast Presentation

05/11/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 11th, 2023

1Q23 Earnings Presentation

Disclaimer

This document contains certain statements and information relating to Enauta that reflect current vision and/or expectation of the Company and its management concerning its business performance and in future events. Certain statements and information are based on estimates, projections, they indicate or imply results, performance or future achievements, and may contain words, such as "believe", "estimate", "expect", "envisage", "probably will result" or other similar words or expressions. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

We warn that several relevant factors may cause actual results to significantly differ from plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed herein, so that we cannot guarantee that projections or conclusions mentioned herein will occur and/or be materialized. Under no circumstances shall the Company or its board members, officers, representatives or employees be liable towards any third party (including investors) for decision or acts of investment or business made based on information and statements contained herein, nor for indirect damages, loss of profit or similar event.

The Company does not intend to provide shareholders with a review of statements or analysis of differences between statements and actual results, as well as does not undertake to update or review this presentation upon new information and/or future events.

This presentation does not contain all the information required for a complete evaluation of investments in the Company. Each investor should make their own evaluation, including related risks, in their investment- related decision.

.

1Q23 Highlights

  • Startup of new 5H well, within the expected timeframe
  • Accumulated production of 25 million barrels in five years of the Atlanta Field's operation
  • Revenue of R$445.7 million, with a gross margin of 47.8%
  • Total production of 1.4 million boe
  • Chartering costs lowered by nearly USD130 thousand/day, year-over-year
  • EBITDAX of R$340.9 million, with an EBITDAX margin of 76.5%
  • Net income of R$118.4 million, a R$216.7 million year-over-year increase
  • Declared dividends of R$0.15 per share
  • Capex of USD107.7 million, of which USD71.2 million were allocated to the FDS
  • FDS project schedule and budget of USD1.1 billion until the 1st oil, by mid-2024, remain unaltered

3

1Q23 Highlights

Startup of new well

5H

On schedule and

on budget

Potencial of production

>15 kbbl/day

Starting in May, aiming to extend the lifespan of the subsea pumps, the Company

has decided to limit their

flow rate to

  • 9 kbbl/day

EPS: 5 years of operation, with 25 million bbl produced

FPSO Petrojarl I contractual renewal gives comfort to the Company, in terms of liquidity, during the two-systems transition process

Production & EBITDAX (% Enauta)

6.782

6.441

5.130

5.005

3.795

3.461

3.141

3.306 3.365

3.358

2.496

2.658

1.462

2.045

942

1.249

442

575

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

1Q23

Atlanta production (thousand bbl)

Manati production (thousand boe)

Accumulated EBITDAX (R$ MM)

LANDMARK OF

25 MILLION BARRELS PRODUCED

IN THE ATLANTA FIELD (SINCE 2018)

Test oil characteristics, also behavior of the Atlanta Field's reservoir to

EPS

support investment decision in the FDS

Objectives

Generate operating cash during the two-systems transition process

Disclaimer

Enauta Participações SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
02:44pEnauta Participações S A : 1Q23 Webcast Presentation
PU
05/10Enauta Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/02ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28Enauta Participações S.A.(BOVESPA:ENAT3) dropped from ..
CI
04/17Enauta Participações S A : Fato Relevante
PU
03/27Enauta Participações S A : Fato Relevante
PU
03/02Transcript : Enauta Participações S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
03/01Enauta Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/01Enauta Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
02/07Enauta Participações S A : Reports January 2023 Production
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 573 M 518 M 518 M
Net income 2023 652 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2023 2 340 M 471 M 471 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,69x
Yield 2023 1,65%
Capitalization 3 351 M 675 M 675 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
EV / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enauta Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 12,72 BRL
Average target price 19,18 BRL
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Décio Fabrício Oddone da Costa Chief Executive Officer
Paula V. da Costa Côrte-Real Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Antônio Augusto de Queiroz Galvão Chairman
Carlos Mastrangelo Chief Operating Officer
Luiz Carlos de Lemos Costamilan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-5.78%675
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.48%297 630
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.86%121 575
CNOOC LIMITED29.86%78 739
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-13.40%65 598
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.65%62 057
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer