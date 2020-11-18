Enauta Participações S A : 3Q20 Conference Call Transcription

Conference Call Transcript 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Enauta (ENAT3 BZ) November 12th, 2020 Operator: Good day ladies and gentlemen, thank you for waiting. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to Enauta's third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Today we have here with us Mr. Décio Oddone, CEO, Ms. Paula Costa Côrte-Real, CFO and IRO, Mr. Danilo Oliveira, Production Director, and Mr. José Milton Mendes, Exploration Superintendent. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded and that all participants will be in listen-only mode during the company's presentation. After Enauta's remarks are over, there will be a Q&A session, when further instructions will be provided. Should any participant need assistance during this conference call, please dial star 0 to reach the operator. Before proceeding, let me mention that forward-looking statements that might be made during this conference call relative to Enauta's business perspectives, projections and operating and financial goals are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Enauta's management and on information currently available to the company. Forward looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions because they relate to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Enauta and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Now I will turn the conference call over to Ms. Paula Costa Côrte-Real, CFO and IRO, who will start the presentation. Ms. Côrte-Real, you may begin. Ms. Paula Costa Côrte-Real: Good day everyone and thank you for joining us on this conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results, a quarter of important changes for Enauta. Let's begin on slide two with the highlights for the quarter. Enauta continues to have a very strong cash position of R$1.7 billion, which added to short-term receivables related to M&A deals and net of our Capex commitments still totals more than R$2 billion. From the operational standpoint, we had a rather challenging environment with reduced production at Atlanta Field and increased production at a Manati field, resulting from higher demand for gas. 1

Conference Call Transcript 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Enauta (ENAT3 BZ) November 12th, 2020 Starting with Atlanta, operational issues with the FPSO continue to impact the field's operations. For that reason, we revised down the forecast of average daily production estimate for the field at 20,000 barrels per day in 2020 and to 16,000 barrels per day in 2021, plus or minus 10%. It is worth highlighting that the low sulfur oil from Atlanta continues in high demand and the average a discount to Brent in this quarter was below US$5 per barrel including logistics costs. At Manati, production more than doubled quarter on quarter although the natural depletion of the field has led to a production decline in the annual comparison. In 2020, or for 2020, we maintained our forecast of financial compensation in Manati equivalent to an average daily production of 2.3 million cubic meters. As we announced, in August, we decided to sell our 45% working interest in this asset to Gas Bridge for R$560 million, a price which could increase depending on some regulatory conditions. The deal is still subjective to a series of conditions precedent and we expect the deal to be concluded by the end of 2021. More recently, following third quarter-end, we received a notice of withdrawal from Barra Energia, our partner at Atlanta field - a matter that we will discuss later in the presentation. With all that plus the postponed drilling of the first well in Sergipe-Alagoas to the second half of 2021, we reduced our plan to Capex by around 25% for the 2020-2021 period. Slide three brings the performance of our producing assets, Manati and Atlanta. In the third quarter, Atlanta recorded an average daily protection of 14,000 barrels of oil, down 37% in the yearly comparison due to operational problems in the FPSO. In Q2 20, we had commented on some problems related to water. In September, we solved the issue of a wastewater treatment for discharge, but soon after, faults were found in the oil heaters due to corrosion, which led us to again reduce production to allow for repair work. Currently, the field continues to operate with only one well and the return of the second well is estimated for November, this month. The third well is expected to resume operations only in the beginning of next year. Altera is working to repair the FPSO so as to adapt it to contract specifications. Meanwhile, the units charter and operational and maintenance costs are reduced, reflecting the availability of the FPSO. However, this cost reduction is way lower than the revenue loss to Enauta, due to lower production. At Manati, once again, we had a complete quarter of production at the field, and in September we could already see a demand equivalent to the field's production 2

Conference Call Transcript 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Enauta (ENAT3 BZ) November 12th, 2020 capacity. This contributed to boost third quarter results, which increased 146% quarter on quarter. When compared with the same in 2019, the field's natural depletion led to a lower average daily production in the quarter. On the next slide, slide four, we can see a summary of our earnings in Q3 20 compared with the same year-ago period. In this quarter, despite the lower protection in our two producing assets combined with the hedge exercise more than offset the decline in average oil selling prices, so we had a 17.5% increase in operational profit, and this impacts the positive effect of the hedging and our operating control. Net income dropped 6% mainly due to the better financial result in the quarter. Ebitdax was 18% lower and impacted by higher administrative expenses and other operating expenses, still maintaining an Ebitdax margin of 69%. As you can see, the share of producing assets in the company's revenues ocellated greatly in the last 12 months on the back of diverse events happening in different quarters. In this quarter, Atlanta accounted for 63% of our revenues and Manati field 37%. Please, go to slide five, where we discuss our cash and debt positions. Enauta ended the third quarter with a cash balance of R$1.7 billion, our debt of R$224 million is 100% denominated in Brazilian reals and it's mostly comprised of long-term maturities. Our net debt over Ebitdax ratio remains negative at 1.7 times. We have short-term receivables amounting to US$144 million related to the sale of block BM-S-8 to Equinor, waiting the definition of the unitization areas, and we have Manati receivables of R$560 million, which, upon completion of the deal, will be received by 2021 year-end. As regards the Capex, we will end at the year having invested US$27 million, 12 million expected for the fourth quarter 20, and we are forecasting a total Capex of US$55 million for 2021 including drilling of the fourth well at Atlanta and drilling the first well in Sergipe-Alagoas. In other words, these numbers give Enauta a rather comfortable liquidity, allowing us to seek new opportunities to expand our asset portfolio. Slide six shares information on the hedge contract for oil protection in Atlanta. In recent months, when Brent price returned to a US$40 range, we decided to buy more put options, thus hedging a greater share of our production. The current hedge amounts to 47% of the company's production expected for Q4 2020 and first quarter 2021. 3

Conference Call Transcript 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Enauta (ENAT3 BZ) November 12th, 2020 530,000 barrels were contracted in the fourth quarter of 2020, an average strike rate of US$44 per barrel. Please note that in Q3 the net impact from hedge on our revenues totaled R$13 million, an amount recognized in our operating revenue line. Considering hedging, breakeven expectation for operating cash generation at Atlanta in Q4 2020 will reduce from US$31 to US$13.00 per barrel. In Q121, the effects of the hedging operations already contracted reduce the breakeven expectations for operating cash generation from US$28 per barrel to US$20.8 per barrel. On slide seven, we will give you more color on the Atlanta field. Like I said, we've been facing operational problems in the FPSO in June due to issues involving water separation, which led us to reduce our production for troubleshooting and repair purposes. The volatility in production has a direct impact on lifting cost. Despite reductions in chartering costs, the lifting cost has a direct relationship with the amount in barrels produced in the quarter, increasing this indicator by 43.5%. 2020 was a year to rethink the design of the Full Development System in the Atlanta field. At the end of the first quarter, even before we started request for proposals and contracting for this project, the pandemic and the dramatic reduction in oil prices made us review all our plans searching for options that are profitable and resilient to the new reality of oil prices. The good news is that we did not take on any additional commitments to the final project yet, which gives us the necessary leeway to make the most adequate decision for the company. The analysis of different scenarios for Atlanta's development was accelerated in the beginning of the month after Barra Energia's decision to withdraw from the project. Our top priority, as we speak, is to decide whether to take Barra's working interest and carry on the project or to move towards a joint withdrawal. It is important to remind you all that should we decide to join the withdraw, it would not occur immediately. The Early Production System would continue to operate for as long as it were economically feasible, and the final withdraw would only occur after conclusion of the require proceedings with the appropriate authorities. On slide eight we highlight our exploration assets at Sergipe-Alagoas basin. The consortium plans to drill the wildcat well in the second half of 2021. ExxonMobil, the operator, submitted an EIA/RIMA to IBAMA and final seismic data processing was concluded last quarter. The Capex expected for this drilling amounts to US$15 million. Now I will turn the floor over to Décio, who will share the company's strategic vision in this moment of transformation. Décio Oddone: Good day ladies and gentlemen, it is a pleasure to be here with you in my first earnings conference call with Paula, Danilo and Mendes. 4

