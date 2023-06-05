Enauta Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

A Enauta Participações S.A. ("Enauta", "Companhia", B3:ENAT3), em linha com as melhores práticas de governança corporativa, informa que em maio de 2023 a produção total da Companhia atingiu 296,4 mil barris de óleo equivalente (boe), ou produção média diária de 9,6 mil boe. No dia 7 de maio de 2023, iniciamos a parada programada para manutenção preventiva na planta de processo do FPSO Petrojarl I.
No ano, a média diária atingiu 16,4 mil boe, incluindo óleo e gás, conforme indicado nas tabelas abaixo.
PRODUÇÃO DIÁRIA POR CAMPO
PRODUÇÃO DIÁRIA
ENAUTA
PRODUÇÃO TOTAL
ATLANTA -
MANATI - GÁS
ATLANTA -
MANATI -
MÉDIA
ENAUTA
MÊS
ÓLEO
(milhões
ÓLEO
GÁS
TOTAL
(mil boe)
(mil bbl/d)
m3/d)
(mil bbl/d)
(mil boe/d)
(mil boe/d)
1T22
8,9
3,0
8,9
8,7
17,6
1.589,5
ABR/22
12,2
3,0
12,2
8,6
20,8
623,3
MAI/22
11,1
3,0
11,1
8,6
19,8
613,4
JUN/22
11,0
2,5
11,0
7,1
18,1
543,9
3T22
2,9
2,4
2,9
6,9
9,8
901,2
4T22
13,5
1,9
13,5
5,4
19,0
1.744,6
2022
9,2
2,5
9,2
7,3
16,5
6.015,9
1T23
10,5
1,7
10,5
4,9
15,4
1.383,3
ABR/23
21,0
1,9
21,0
5,3
26,3
789,0
MAI/23
3,1
2,3
3,1
6,5
9,6
296,4
2023
11,0
1,9
11,0
5,4
16,4
2.482,64
Nota: Dados não auditados. O fator de conversão do gás é 1.000 m³ = 6,29 boe. A produção diária Enauta considera 100% de participação em Atlanta e 45% de participação em Manati.
A produção no Campo de Atlanta tem retorno previsto para meados de junho, com a retomada de produção dos poços 7-ATL-4HB-RJS ("4HB") e 7-ATL-5H-RJS ("5H"). A retomada da produção do poço 7-ATL-2HP-RJS ("2HP") está prevista para o quarto trimestre de 2023, com instalação de novas bombas que visam ampliar a consistência operacional do Sistema de Produção Antecipado no FPSO Petrojarl I.
campanha de perfuração dos poços 7-ATL-7HA-RJS ("7HA") e 7-ATL-6H-RJS ("6H"), que serão conectados ao FPSO Atlanta na Fase 1 do Sistema Definitivo de Atlanta, segue em andamento, conforme o cronograma.
Em conjunto com a campanha do poço 7HA, a Companhia programou e concluiu, em maio, a perfuração e perfilagem do poço piloto 9-ATL-8DP, com o objetivo de coletar dados adicionas da acumulação localizada em profundidade de 2.644m, mais rasa que o reservatório em desenvolvimento em Atlanta, tendo sido identificado óleo em intervalo de 57 m (Profundidade Medida).
A Enauta estima que os recursos in place da acumulação excedem 230 milhões de barris de óleo e realizará estudos complementares para a definição do potencial técnico-econômico, sua integração ao desenvolvimento de Atlanta e a certificação de parcela desse volume como reserva.
A Enauta é uma das principais empresas de controle privado do setor de exploração e produção no Brasil. Com equilibrada atuação ao longo da costa do país, possui dois ativos produtores: o Campo de Manati, um dos principais fornecedores de gás da região Nordeste, no qual detém 45% de participação, e o Campo de Atlanta, localizado nas águas profundas da Bacia de Santos, no qual detém a operação com 100% de participação. Listada no Novo Mercado da B3 desde 2011, por meio do ticker ENAT3, a Enauta é comprometida com os conceitos de sustentabilidade dos negócios, tendo investido de maneira sólida no aprimoramento das boas práticas de governança e compliance. Para maiores informações, acesse www.enauta.com.br.
Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Publicly-held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Enauta reports May 2023 production
Rio de Janeiro, June 5, 2023
Enauta Participações S.A. ("Enauta," "Company," B3:ENAT3"), in line with the best corporate governance practices, hereby informs that the Company's total production reached 296.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in May 2023, or average daily production of 9,600 boe. On May 7, 2023, we started a preventive maintenance at the FPSO Petrojarl I process plant.
In 2023, year-to-date, the average daily production was 16,400 boe, including oil and gas, as shown in the tables below.
DAILY PRODUCTION BY FIELD
ENAUTA DAILY PRODUCTION
ATLANTA -OIL
ATLANTA -
MANATI -
TOTAL
ENAUTA TOTAL
MANATI - GAS
OIL
GAS
AVERAGE
PRODUCTION
MONTH
(thousand
(million m3/d)
(thousand
(thousand
(thousand
(thousand boe)
bbl/d)
bbl/d)
boe/d)
boe/d)
1Q22
8.9
3.0
8.9
8.7
17.6
1,589.5
APR/22
12.2
3.0
12.2
8.6
20.8
623.3
MAY/22
11.1
3.0
11.1
8.6
19.8
613.4
JUN/22
11.0
2.5
11.0
7.1
18.1
543.9
3Q22
2.9
2.4
2.9
6.9
9.8
901.2
4Q22
13.5
1.9
13.5
5.4
19.0
1,744.6
2022
9.2
2.5
9.2
7.3
16.5
6,015.9
1Q23
10.5
1.7
10.5
4.9
15.4
1,383.3
APR/23
21.0
1.9
21.0
5.3
26.3
789.0
MAY/23
3.1
2.3
3.1
6.5
9.6
296.4
2023
11.0
1.9
11.0
5.4
16.4
2,482.6
Note: Unaudited data. The gas conversion factor is 1,000 m³ = 6.29 boe. Enauta daily production considers 100% for Atlanta and 45% for Manati.
Production at the Atlanta Field is expected to resume in mid-June, with the resumption of production of the wells 7-ATL-4HB-RJS ("4HB") and 7-ATL-5H-RJS ("5H"). The restart of production of the well 7-ATL-2HP- RJS ("2HP") is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023, with the installation of new pumps aimed at improving the operational consistency of the Early Production System (EPS) on FPSO Petrojarl I.
The drilling campaign of the wells 7-ATL-7HA-RJS ("7HA") and 7-ATL-6H-RJS ("6H"), which will be connected to FPSO Atlanta in Phase 1 of the Atlanta Definitive System (DS), is still in progress continues, according to its schedule.
Together with the 7HA well campaign, the Company planned and concluded, in May, the drilling and logging of the pilot well 9-ATL-8DP, in order to collect additional data from the accumulation located at a depth of 2,644m, shallower than the reservoir under development in the Atlanta Field, with oil being identified in an interval of 57 meters (Measured Depth).
Enauta estimates that the resources in-place exceed 230 million barrels of oil and will conduct additional studies for its full technical-economic potential, its integration to the Atlanta Field's on-going development and the certification of a share of this volume as a reserve.
Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Publicly-held Company
ABOUT ENAUTA
Enauta is one of the leading private companies in the exploration and production sector in Brazil. The Company has a balanced asset portfolio spread through the Brazilian coast and two producing assets: its 45%-owned Manati Field, one of the main suppliers of gas to the Northeast region of Brazil, and the Atlanta Field, located in the deep waters of the Santos Basin, where it is the operator, with a 100% ownership stake. Listed on the Novo Mercado of B3 since 2011, under the ticker symbol ENAT3, Enauta is committed to the sustainability of its operations, having invested heavily in improving good governance and compliance practices. For more information, visit us at www.enauta.com.br.
Enauta Participações SA published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 21:53:10 UTC.