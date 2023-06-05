Enauta Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

A produção no Campo de Atlanta tem retorno previsto para meados de junho, com a retomada de produção dos poços 7-ATL-4HB-RJS ("4HB") e 7-ATL-5H-RJS ("5H"). A retomada da produção do poço 7-ATL-2HP-RJS ("2HP") está prevista para o quarto trimestre de 2023, com instalação de novas bombas que visam ampliar a consistência operacional do Sistema de Produção Antecipado no FPSO Petrojarl I.

A Enauta é uma das principais empresas de controle privado do setor de exploração e produção no Brasil. Com equilibrada atuação ao longo da costa do país, possui dois ativos produtores: o Campo de Manati, um dos principais fornecedores de gás da região Nordeste, no qual detém 45% de participação, e o Campo de Atlanta, localizado nas águas profundas da Bacia de Santos, no qual detém a operação com 100% de participação. Listada no Novo Mercado da B3 desde 2011, por meio do ticker ENAT3, a Enauta é comprometida com os conceitos de sustentabilidade dos negócios, tendo investido de maneira sólida no aprimoramento das boas práticas de governança e compliance. Para maiores informações, acesse www.enauta.com.br.

Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Enauta reports May 2023 production

Rio de Janeiro, June 5, 2023

Enauta Participações S.A. ("Enauta," "Company," B3:ENAT3"), in line with the best corporate governance practices, hereby informs that the Company's total production reached 296.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in May 2023, or average daily production of 9,600 boe. On May 7, 2023, we started a preventive maintenance at the FPSO Petrojarl I process plant.

In 2023, year-to-date, the average daily production was 16,400 boe, including oil and gas, as shown in the tables below.

DAILY PRODUCTION BY FIELD ENAUTA DAILY PRODUCTION ATLANTA -OIL ATLANTA - MANATI - TOTAL ENAUTA TOTAL MANATI - GAS OIL GAS AVERAGE PRODUCTION MONTH (thousand (million m3/d) (thousand (thousand (thousand (thousand boe) bbl/d) bbl/d) boe/d) boe/d) 1Q22 8.9 3.0 8.9 8.7 17.6 1,589.5 APR/22 12.2 3.0 12.2 8.6 20.8 623.3 MAY/22 11.1 3.0 11.1 8.6 19.8 613.4 JUN/22 11.0 2.5 11.0 7.1 18.1 543.9 3Q22 2.9 2.4 2.9 6.9 9.8 901.2 4Q22 13.5 1.9 13.5 5.4 19.0 1,744.6 2022 9.2 2.5 9.2 7.3 16.5 6,015.9 1Q23 10.5 1.7 10.5 4.9 15.4 1,383.3 APR/23 21.0 1.9 21.0 5.3 26.3 789.0 MAY/23 3.1 2.3 3.1 6.5 9.6 296.4 2023 11.0 1.9 11.0 5.4 16.4 2,482.6

Note: Unaudited data. The gas conversion factor is 1,000 m³ = 6.29 boe. Enauta daily production considers 100% for Atlanta and 45% for Manati.

Production at the Atlanta Field is expected to resume in mid-June, with the resumption of production of the wells 7-ATL-4HB-RJS ("4HB") and 7-ATL-5H-RJS ("5H"). The restart of production of the well 7-ATL-2HP- RJS ("2HP") is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023, with the installation of new pumps aimed at improving the operational consistency of the Early Production System (EPS) on FPSO Petrojarl I.

The drilling campaign of the wells 7-ATL-7HA-RJS ("7HA") and 7-ATL-6H-RJS ("6H"), which will be connected to FPSO Atlanta in Phase 1 of the Atlanta Definitive System (DS), is still in progress continues, according to its schedule.

Together with the 7HA well campaign, the Company planned and concluded, in May, the drilling and logging of the pilot well 9-ATL-8DP, in order to collect additional data from the accumulation located at a depth of 2,644m, shallower than the reservoir under development in the Atlanta Field, with oil being identified in an interval of 57 meters (Measured Depth).

Enauta estimates that the resources in-place exceed 230 million barrels of oil and will conduct additional studies for its full technical-economic potential, its integration to the Atlanta Field's on-going development and the certification of a share of this volume as a reserve.

Phone: +55 21 3509-5959 | E-mail: ri@enauta.com.br | www.enauta.com.br/ri