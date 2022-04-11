Enauta Participações S A : Conference Call Transcription 4Q21

Conference Call Transcript

Renata Amarante:

Good day, everyone. Welcome to Enauta's 4Q and full year 2021 earnings video conference call.

My name is Renata Amarante, I am the Investor Relations Manager, and I will be moderating this event.

Today with us, we have our CEO Décio Oddone, Carlos Mastrangelo, Chief Operating Officer, and Paula Costa, our CFO and IRO.

Paula Costa:

Good day, everyone. Thank you for joining us in this video conference call to discuss Enauta's 4Q and full year 2021.

I would like to start by saying that 2021 was a year of many lessons learned and great achievements for Enauta. We are proud of our progress, and are optimistic about our growth prospects.

Let us move to the presentation here. Here, we have some highlights on slide number one. In 2021, the Company posted an all-time high net income of R$1.4 billion. Basically, three factors led to this result. Number one, the performance of all of our assets. We have Manati, positively affected by the demand for natural gas, and Atlanta, particularly with the higher Brent oil price and specifically depreciation of the Atlanta oil.

A second factor is that we posted additional 50% working interest in Atlanta field in mid-last year.

Lastly, in December. We received the third installment of the sale of Carcará in the amount of US$144 million. Another highlight of the year is our solid cash position. Enauta ended the year with R$3 billion in cash.

Also in 2021, the Company made a decision to keep Manati field in our portfolio. This was a strategic decision aiming to have portfolio diversification and more stability in our cash generation,in addition to balancing greenhouse gas emissions. Also on Manati, we disclosed a new certification of the field, showing more than 50% increase in the remaining 2P reserves of the field, which extends the lifespan of the asset.

More specifically, on Atlanta, we had two important landmarks recently, which I would like to highlight here. The first, in January of this year, we signed a contract that allows for the extension of the early production system, EPS, that was expected to end in May of 2023, and the end of the EPS was extended for another two years, and may be extended until May of 2025. That gives us the possibility of continuing to operate the field during the transition from the EPS to the full development that optimizes the transition process and eliminates a production gap that existed before, so the Company will continue to generate cash, will continue to operate during the transition between EPS and FD.

The second important point that I would like to mention regarding Atlanta happened now in February. We started to deploy the full development system at Atlanta, and on itself, it is the big project for Atlanta. After all the derisking, we had with the early production system, with all of the information that we collected during this period, and we were able to build a sustainable project from the financial, logistics and environmental standpoints. Along this presentation, we will elaborate more on that.

As part of our exploratory portfolio, in February of 2022, we also started drilling the first exploratory well in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin. This is another growth driver for the Company.

Last but not least, we had a quarter with zero leakage in our operations.

Moving to slide four, please. Now, we will explain in more detail the process of starting to implement the full development system. The early production system was actually a great source of information for us. We had many important lessons learned, which were valuable for the Company so that we could structure and make the final investment decision in the full development system, with a safety margin. All of the lessons learned allowed us to have a full development system adapted for the field, with fewer risks compared to if we have not had the EPS.

For example, regarding the wells, we saw excellent productivity of the wells, which proves the effect of the existing aquifer in Atlanta. That eliminates the need to drill additional injection wells, and with that, we reduce CAPEX for the full development system of Atlanta.

Another great lesson learned we had had to do with the pumping system. For the full development, the Company went for a more robust solution that can bring greater production, stability and predictability, and for a longer period of time.

Regarding the value and commerciality of the Atlanta oil, there was a regulatory change at the beginning of 2020, where they set forth a restriction to sulfur content in fuels used for bunker. That significantly drove up the value of Atlanta oil, appreciating the Atlanta oil, which brought us an important competitive edge.

With that and other lessons learned, we were able to move forward with the project, which is robust from the operational standpoint and from the financial standpoint, offering adequate profitability for this kind of project.

In the beginning of 2022, we took another stride forward regarding Atlanta's full development system, which was the acquisition of an opportunity FPSO. An existing FPSO, which is now named FPSO Atlanta. We purchased it for a very attractive and competitive price for the Company.

When we have all six wells producing and interconnected, so this FPSO, the system will have a production capacity, which is around 4x greater than the current level of production at the field.

This very same FPSO also has an ability of storage capacity for the oil produced, which is 10x greater than Petrojarl I, which is the FPSO that we currently have in the early production system.

That reduces a lot the number of necessary offloads, thus reducing logistics costs for the sale of the oil, and reducing what we call demurrage costs and operating risks related to this activity.

This project was approved with a CAPEX of US$1.2 billion, US$500 million for the purchase and adaptation of the FPSO, and US$700 million for drilling wells, installation of production systems and subsea systems.

Another important point to comment about the project is that it is aligned with the Company's environmental sustainability pillar. We try to integrate technologies to have greater efficiency in managing greenhouse gases. We pursued initiatives that could bring us a benefit by reducing emissions, and with the low implementation cost.

The process plant has high energy efficiency. It uses as much as possible all the gas produced, thus avoiding emissions.

As I mentioned, with the full development, we are going to have an important increase in the Company's production capacity, reaching 50,000 barrels of oil a day by mid-2024.

In addition to this expected leap in production, we also had good news regarding an update on our reserves, as we communicated yesterday to the market. Firstly, we had a new certification for Manati field, with an increase of 54% in our remaining 2P reserves at the field, plus 9% of 2P reserves at Atlanta.

In middle of last year, we added 50% working interest in Atlanta field. This, coupled with the new certifications, made a total 2P and other reserves to more than double when we compare the end of 2021 with the end of 2020.

Regarding Manati, this difference in certified reserves stems from some parameter adjustments at the station. We identified an opportunity to work with a lower pressure in the onshore compressor station, and with that, we can produce more gas and we can increase the volume of certified reserves.

Now moving to our operating performance on slide six, please. This is the second quarter where

Enauta posted 100% production of Atlanta. That leads to an increase of about 270% in net revenue when we compare year over year, 4Q21 over 4Q20.

Manati production also posted an increase in the annual comparison, reflecting a higher demand for gas in 2021 compared to 2020. With that, our net revenue increased significantly when we compare, 2021 over 2020, basically due to a strong price increase of the Brent and appreciation of the Atlanta oil, as I mentioned before, plus, a higher production at Manati, driven by higher demand for gas. Manati contributed with around 20% of the Company's total revenues.

Speaking about our operating costs in 4Q, on slide seven, we can see that the lifting cost was almost US$35 per barrel. We had mentioned in the previous quarter that the Brent price has a direct impact on our operating costs, particularly the cost of FPSO, chartering and diesel cost that we consume in the operation. So, if we exclude FPSO chartering we our lifting costs would be around US$12 per barrel, which represents a reduction of almost 60% when we compare with the same period of last year. That shows the focus of the Company in optimizing more and more operating costs, particularly logistics costs.

The higher Brent price impacts the operating costs of the Company, but it also directly impacts the revenue of the Company, so it works as a protection mechanism for the Company in moments of greater commodity volatility.

Now moving to our financial results, on slide eight, we can see a year over year comparison. We posted historical EBITDAX and net income growth. As I mentioned before, this is a result, firstly, of the fact that now we have 100% working interest of Atlanta, higher Brent price, commercial appreciation of Atlanta oil, and the fact that we received the last installment for the sale of Carcará in the amount of US$144 million in December.

Net of the sale of Carcará and the accounting of the additional 50% of Atlanta field, the Company EBITDAX would be R$1.3 billion, more than 800% more than the EBITDAX of the previous year.

And the same goes for a net income. Net of nonrecurring events, our net income would be close to R$400 million, 3x higher than what was posted in 2020.

So, as you can see, I think that we have advanced a lot in our production, in our ability to generate cash and revenue. And the Company intends to continue to grow.

In addition to these results, the financial resilience of the Company, as we can see with our cash position, is another relevant factor in our growth strategy, and this is what we are going to see on the next slide.

On slide nine, we ended the year of 2021 with a cash position of R$3 billion. We maintained the necessary liquidity for us to execute our investment plan to continue to grow and to look for other alternatives to grow by diversifying the Company's portfolio.

I would like to also mention that we ended 4Q21 with 60% of our resources dollarized. This is a move that the Company had started before of increasing our position of dollarized cash, and the goal here is to have the necessary protection to continue to invest, because basically, a good part of our investments is to be paid in.

Another highlight to mention is the low indebtedness level of the Company. We can see here another opportunity to create value for our shareholders, as we are able to optimize the Company's capital structure in the coming years.

We are now getting to the end of the presentation. Please, go to slide ten. To conclude, I would like to recap everything we have seen so far, to show how Enauta is evolving by building a balanced portfolio, with greater potential to create value in Brazil.

Looking forward into the future, I see five initiatives which I would like to underscore, and which permeate our whole strategy. The first has to do with Atlanta's full development system. The

Company was able to create a profitable, robust and resilient project, as I mentioned on the slide specifically on Atlanta's full development.

The second initiative I would like to mention has to do with the potential to grow inorganically. Since we reviewed our strategy, the Company has been pursuing, and will continue to actively pursue business opportunities that will bring us inorganic growth, to broaden our portfolio with a right price and adequate return for our shareholders.

There is a third initiative, which is a pursuit to optimize capital structure, so that we can continue to execute our current projects and to have Company growth through the acquisition of new assets.

The fourth bullet item on the slide is our search for energy efficiency. We pursue that as much as possible. We work to increase productivity with less consumption of natural resources and generating less waste, all based on our sustainable development policy.

And the fifth point, we are trying to build our future based on gender equity, and I think that, on that regard, Enauta stands out. We have 40% of women in the workforce and more than 40% women in the leadership positions. So I feel very proud to be part of a company that is working more and more towards gender equity in our workforce.

Before we begin the Q&A session, I will turn the floor to Décio for his final remarks, and again, I would like to thank all of you for participating, and say that we are always available to speak with you through our Investor Relations Department. Thank you very much.

Décio Oddone:

Good morning, everyone. It is a pleasure to be here with you. Today, we are here to discuss last year's result.

Paula already mentioned a lot of things, I do not want to sound redundant, but it is important to highlight that, despite results of extraordinary events over 2021, the operating performance of the Company and the recurrent results were also very good. It shows maturity at Enauta, and the results that have been driven by the Company for a long time, not to mention the improvement of the full development system and the potential of a full development system that is resilient, and the EPSs come from these lessons. We had the early production system which allowed us to know better Atlanta's reservoir, and a better combination of Atlanta's oil and Atlanta's reservoir, which was extraordinary, with a powerful aquifer which eliminates the need to drill wells, and also permeability, allowing the oil to flow easily without any kind of waste, which is very precious information, bringing in down some prejudices against Atlanta.

So we know this is a winning combination. Porous, permeable reservoir, with an oil that flows easily, with no need for injection wells. It allowed us to start with a lot of energy into the full development system.

But the results achieved over 2021 stem from a number of initiatives. Firstly, 100% working interest in Atlanta's field. Secondly, moving away from all the risks involved in different processes, like the concession agreement. We had arbitration that closed in mid-2021. There is no doubt now about the proprietary aspects, and now we can work on the field with no risks of arguing against it.

We do not mention a lot about it, but that is a very significant point. It is another point that was very important. So, our previous partner could not invest.

And the broader reduction of all logistics cost, it is not so apparent, but like we said before, we have this agreement in which the cost of units used in the early production system, Petrojarl, varies according to the oil price, which is good for us when there is a high price of the oil, but that is a short time frame. And like Paula said, it was very positive in moments when we had low oil prices. It was a protection for the Company as well.

Another significant factor was an increase in reserves, not only Manati, but also Atlanta. We should not forget, Atlanta's reserves also increased. We had the extension of the early production system by 2025. We believe it will happen once the vessel is certified.

This allows us to make this transition into a full development system, with no shutdown, maintaining our cash generation by 2024, which is so important to the Company. That is very relevant, but the most important thing is our ability to have the full development system in Atlanta for 2024 robust, resilient and sustainable.

We can talk more about it during the Q&A, but that is a watershed, a project of 50,000 of oil per day by 2024. We have no such a big project like that in our industry in a very short timeframe. Usually, FPSOs take much longer to be installed than the two years that we have until 2024.

We started drilling in Sergipe, and Enauta now has the chance to have an upside. We had a discovery, and creating this portfolio with value generation possibility through while the upstream chain.

And we also have further improvement in governance. The Company's governance is improving a lot. This year, we implemented a number of forums, a committee, an audit, and also an SAP.