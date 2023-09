Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Companhia Aberta

MATERIAL FACT

2nd issuance of debentures

Rio de Janeiro, September 6, 2023

Enauta Participações S.A. ("Company", "Enauta", B3:ENAT3), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law"), Resolution No. 44 of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), of August 23, 2021, and CVM Resolution No. 160 of July 13, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 160"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, pursuant to the deliberations of the Company's Board of Directors, held on September 6, 2023 ("Board Approval"), the approval of 2st (second) issuance of simple and non-convertible debentures, with a real guarantee and personal guarantee, in up to 3 (three) series ("Issuance" and "Debentures", respectively) by the Company. The Debentures are the object of a public offering, under the automatic registration procedure ("Offering"), pursuant to article 26, item V (b), of CVM Resolution 160, under the mixed firm commitment and best-efforts placement regime. The target audience for the Offering will be exclusively qualified investors (investidores qualificados), as defined in CVM Resolution No. 30 of May 11, 2021.

The total amount of the Offering is up to R$ 1.100,000,000.00 (one billion and one hundred million reais), on the issue date, considering the possibility of partial distribution of the Debentures and the minimum amount placement. Except in the event of total optional early redemption, optional acquisition, mandatory acquisition and extraordinary amortization, the Debentures will mature on September 17, 2029, in the case of the Debentures of the first series, on September 15, 2028, in the case of the Debentures of the second series and on September 17, 2029, in the case of the Debentures of the third series. The Debentures of the first and the third series will have the tax incentive provided for in articles 1 and 2 of Law No. 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended ("Law 12.431"), so that their holders may be entitled to the tax benefits provided for under the law. The net funds obtained by the Company through the Issuance of the Debentures of the first and the third series will be used exclusively for reimbursement and/or future payment of expenses, expenditures or debts related to the implementation and development of the Atlanta Field Definitive System ("Project"), according to the Decree of the Secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels of the Ministry of Mines and Energy No. 62/SPG/MME, of November 18, 2022, which fits the project in the article 2 of Law 12,431. The resources related to the Debentures of the second series raised by the Issuer will be used exclusively to reinforce the Company's working capital, as well as other general corporate purposes.

The process of structuring the Offering and distributing the Debentures shall be conducted by financial institutions that are part of the securities distribution system.

This material fact does not constitute an offer, invitation or solicitation to acquire the Debentures and is exclusively informative, pursuant to the terms of the legislation in force, and should not be construed as a sale and/or advertising material for the Debentures.

