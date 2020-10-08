Enauta Participações S A : Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Production

Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Companhia Aberta

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Enauta Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Production

Rio de Janeiro, October 08, 2020

Enauta Participações S.A. ("Enauta", "Company", B3:ENAT3") today announced 3rd quarter 2020 production.

The company's total production in 3Q20 was 1.37 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or average daily production of 14.9 thousand boe. This amount includes gas and oil as shown in the tables below.

GAS AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION AT MANATI FIELD 3Q20 Total Production of the Field (million m3) 253.8 Average Daily Production of the Field (million m3/day) 2.8 Production referring to the Company´s 45% stake (million m3) 114.2

OIL PRODUCTION AT ATLANTA FIELD 3Q20 Total Production of the Field (thousand bbl) 1,283.7 Average Daily Production of the Field (thousand bbl/day) 14.0 Production referring to the Company´s 50% stake (thousand bbl) 641.9 Offloads, net to Enauta (thousand bbl) 609.1

For more information, please contact the Investor Relations team.

ABOUT ENAUTA

Enauta is one of the leading private companies in the oil and gas sector in Brazil. With investments in technology, and a commitment to operating safely and responsibly with the environment, our team of experts works diligently to produce energy that powers the society. The Company has a balanced asset portfolio spread through the Brazilian coast, and two producing assets: its 45%-owned Manati Field, one of the main suppliers of gas to the Northeast region of Brazil; and the Atlanta Field, located in the deep waters of the Santos Basin, where it is the operator, with a 50% ownership stake. Listed on the Novo Mercado of B3 since 2011, under the ticker symbol ENAT3, Enauta is committed to the sustainability of its operations, investing responsibly and adhering to best practices in the areas of governance and compliance. For more information, visit us at www.enauta.com.br.

Phone: 55 21 3509-5959 | E-mail: ri@enauta.com.br | www.enauta.com.br/ri