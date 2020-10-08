Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Enauta Participações S.A.    ENAT3   BRENATACNOR0

ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(ENAT3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/08
10.22 BRL   +0.20%
05:40pENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Production
PU
09/17ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : announces CEO succession
PU
08/19ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Código de Ética
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enauta Participações S A : Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Companhia Aberta

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Enauta Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Production

Rio de Janeiro, October 08, 2020

Enauta Participações S.A. ("Enauta", "Company", B3:ENAT3") today announced 3rd quarter 2020 production.

The company's total production in 3Q20 was 1.37 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or average daily production of 14.9 thousand boe. This amount includes gas and oil as shown in the tables below.

GAS AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION AT MANATI FIELD

3Q20

Total Production of the Field (million m3)

253.8

Average Daily Production of the Field (million m3/day)

2.8

Production referring to the Company´s 45% stake (million m3)

114.2

OIL PRODUCTION AT ATLANTA FIELD

3Q20

Total Production of the Field (thousand bbl)

1,283.7

Average Daily Production of the Field (thousand bbl/day)

14.0

Production referring to the Company´s 50% stake (thousand bbl)

641.9

Offloads, net to Enauta (thousand bbl)

609.1

For more information, please contact the Investor Relations team.

ABOUT ENAUTA

Enauta is one of the leading private companies in the oil and gas sector in Brazil. With investments in technology, and a commitment to operating safely and responsibly with the environment, our team of experts works diligently to produce energy that powers the society. The Company has a balanced asset portfolio spread through the Brazilian coast, and two producing assets: its 45%-owned Manati Field, one of the main suppliers of gas to the Northeast region of Brazil; and the Atlanta Field, located in the deep waters of the Santos Basin, where it is the operator, with a 50% ownership stake. Listed on the Novo Mercado of B3 since 2011, under the ticker symbol ENAT3, Enauta is committed to the sustainability of its operations, investing responsibly and adhering to best practices in the areas of governance and compliance. For more information, visit us at www.enauta.com.br.

Phone: 55 21 3509-5959 | E-mail: ri@enauta.com.br | www.enauta.com.br/ri

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enauta Participações SA published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:39:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
05:40pENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Production
PU
09/17ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : announces CEO succession
PU
08/19ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Código de Ética
PU
08/18ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 2Q20 Conference Call Transcription
PU
08/16ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : informs execution of agreement for the sale of its wo..
PU
08/16ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Fato Relevante - Enauta celebra contrato de alienação..
PU
08/12ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Transcrição da Teleconferência do 2T20
PU
08/10ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Com recuperação de preços do petróleo, Enauta espera ..
PU
08/10ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Valores Mobiliários negociados e detidos (art. 11 da ..
PU
08/10ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Valores Mobiliários negociados e detidos (art. 11 da ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 133 M 202 M 202 M
Net income 2020 334 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net cash 2020 1 801 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,03x
Yield 2020 9,16%
Capitalization 2 678 M 477 M 478 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enauta Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,83 BRL
Last Close Price 10,20 BRL
Spread / Highest target 86,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lincoln Rumenos Guardado Chief Executive Officer
Antônio Augusto de Queiroz Galvão Chairman
Paula V. da Costa Côrte-Real Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Ricardo de Queiroz Galvão Vice Chairman
Leduvy de Pina Gouvêa Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-36.25%479
CNOOC LIMITED-40.97%44 532
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.21%35 716
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.17%20 955
ECOPETROL S.A.-41.66%20 251
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.00%19 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group