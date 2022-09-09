Advanced search
    ENAT3   BRENATACNOR0

ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(ENAT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-09 pm EDT
15.63 BRL   -0.82%
05:50pENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Reports August 2022 Production
PU
09/05ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : included in IBrX 100 B3 Index
PU
09/05ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.(BOVESPA : ENAT3) added to Brazil IBRX Index
CI
Enauta Participações S A : Reports August 2022 Production

09/09/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Companhia Aberta

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Enauta Reports August 2022 Production

Rio de Janeiro, September 9th, 2022

Enauta Participações S.A. ("Enauta," "Company," B3:ENAT3"), in line with the best corporate governance practices, hereby announces its August 2022 production.

The Company's total production in July reached 321.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or average daily production of 10.4 boe. This volume includes oil and gas, as shown in the tables below.

DAILY PRODUCTION BY FIELD

ENAUTA DAILY PRODUCTION

ATLANTA -OIL

ATLANTA - OIL

MANATI -

TOTAL AVERAGE

MANATI - GAS

GAS

MONTH

(thousand

MONTH

(thousand

(thousand

(million m3/d)

(thousand

bbl/d)

bbl/d)

boe/d)

boe/d)

JAN

6.3

3.2

JAN

6.3

9.2

15.5

FEB

8.3

3.0

FEB

8.3

8.6

16.9

MAR

12.2

2.9

MAR

12.2

8.3

20.5

1Q22

8.9

3.0

1Q22

8.9

8.7

17.6

APR

12.2

3.0

APR

12.2

8.6

20.8

MAY

11.1

3.0

MAY

11.1

8.6

19.8

JUN

11.0

2.5

JUN

11.0

7.1

18.1

2Q22

11.4

2.8

2Q22

11.4

8.1

19.6

JUL

0.3

2.9

JUL

0.3

8.3

8.6

AUG

3.0

2.6

AUG

3.0

7.3

10.4

2022

8.0

2.9

2022

8.0

8.3

16.3

*Unaudited data

Due to the scheduled stoppage started in July, the Atlanta Field operated between the 17th and 25th during August, with an average production of 11,200 barrels of oil per day. Production is currently interrupted for hose repair and final activities on FPSO Petrojarl I. The Company will keep the marketinformed about the return of production from Atlanta.

For more information, please contact the Investor Relations team.

ABOUT ENAUTA

Enauta is one of the leading private companies in the exploration and production sector in Brazil. The Company has a balanced asset portfolio spread through the Brazilian coast and two producing assets: its 45%-owned Manati Field, one of the main suppliers of gas to the Northeast region of Brazil, and the Atlanta Field, located in the deep waters of the Santos Basin, where it is the operator, with a 100% ownership stake. Listed on the Novo Mercado of B3 since 2011, under the ticker symbol ENAT3, Enauta is committed to the sustainability of its operations, having invested heavily in improving good governance and compliance practices. For more information, visit us at www.enauta.com.br.

Telefone: 55 21 3509-5959 | E-mail: ri@enauta.com.br | www.enauta.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

Enauta Participações SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 21:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
