Enauta Participações S A : Reports August 2022 Production

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Enauta Reports August 2022 Production

Rio de Janeiro, September 9th, 2022

Enauta Participações S.A. ("Enauta," "Company," B3:ENAT3"), in line with the best corporate governance practices, hereby announces its August 2022 production.

The Company's total production in July reached 321.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or average daily production of 10.4 boe. This volume includes oil and gas, as shown in the tables below.

DAILY PRODUCTION BY FIELD ENAUTA DAILY PRODUCTION ATLANTA -OIL ATLANTA - OIL MANATI - TOTAL AVERAGE MANATI - GAS GAS MONTH (thousand MONTH (thousand (thousand (million m3/d) (thousand bbl/d) bbl/d) boe/d) boe/d)

JAN 6.3 3.2 JAN 6.3 9.2 15.5 FEB 8.3 3.0 FEB 8.3 8.6 16.9 MAR 12.2 2.9 MAR 12.2 8.3 20.5 1Q22 8.9 3.0 1Q22 8.9 8.7 17.6 APR 12.2 3.0 APR 12.2 8.6 20.8 MAY 11.1 3.0 MAY 11.1 8.6 19.8 JUN 11.0 2.5 JUN 11.0 7.1 18.1 2Q22 11.4 2.8 2Q22 11.4 8.1 19.6 JUL 0.3 2.9 JUL 0.3 8.3 8.6 AUG 3.0 2.6 AUG 3.0 7.3 10.4 2022 8.0 2.9 2022 8.0 8.3 16.3

*Unaudited data

Due to the scheduled stoppage started in July, the Atlanta Field operated between the 17th and 25th during August, with an average production of 11,200 barrels of oil per day. Production is currently interrupted for hose repair and final activities on FPSO Petrojarl I. The Company will keep the marketinformed about the return of production from Atlanta.

ABOUT ENAUTA

Enauta is one of the leading private companies in the exploration and production sector in Brazil. The Company has a balanced asset portfolio spread through the Brazilian coast and two producing assets: its 45%-owned Manati Field, one of the main suppliers of gas to the Northeast region of Brazil, and the Atlanta Field, located in the deep waters of the Santos Basin, where it is the operator, with a 100% ownership stake. Listed on the Novo Mercado of B3 since 2011, under the ticker symbol ENAT3, Enauta is committed to the sustainability of its operations, having invested heavily in improving good governance and compliance practices. For more information, visit us at www.enauta.com.br.

