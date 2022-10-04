Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Enauta Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENAT3   BRENATACNOR0

ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(ENAT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-04 pm EDT
15.22 BRL   -0.65%
09/30Enauta Participações S A : informs about Manati Field
PU
09/28Enauta Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
09/26Enauta Participações S A : informs participation in Rio Oil & Gas Rio de
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enauta Participações S A : Reports September 2022 Production

10/04/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Companhia Aberta

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Enauta Reports September 2022 Production

Rio de Janeiro, October 4th, 2022

Enauta Participações S.A. ("Enauta," "Company," B3:ENAT3"), in line with the best corporate governance practices, hereby announces its September 2022 production.

In September, Company's total production reached 311.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or average daily production of 10.4 boe. This volume includes oil and gas, as shown in the tables below.

DAILY PRODUCTION BY FIELD

ENAUTA DAILY PRODUCTION

ATLANTA -OIL

ATLANTA - OIL

MANATI -

TOTAL AVERAGE

MANATI - GAS

GAS

MONTH

(thousand

MONTH

(thousand

(thousand

(million m3/d)

(thousand

bbl/d)

bbl/d)

boe/d)

boe/d)

JAN

6.3

3.2

JAN

6.3

9.2

15.5

FEB

8.3

3.0

FEB

8.3

8.6

16.9

MAR

12.2

2.9

MAR

12.2

8.3

20.5

1Q22

8.9

3.0

1Q22

8.9

8.7

17.6

APR

12.2

3.0

APR

12.2

8.6

20.8

MAY

11.1

3.0

MAY

11.1

8.6

19.8

JUN

11.0

2.5

JUN

11.0

7.1

18.1

2Q22

11.4

2.8

2Q22

11.4

8.1

19.6

JUL

0.3

2.9

JUL

0.3

8.3

8.6

AUG

3.0

2.6

AUG

3.0

7.3

10.4

SEP

5.5

1.7

SEP

5.5

4.9

10.4

3Q22

2.9

2.4

3Q22

2.9

6.9

9.8

2022

7.7

2.8

2022

7.7

7.9

15.6

Note: Unaudited data

According to the Material Fact disclosed on September 21st, the Atlanta Field resumed operations with 3 wells. Average production last week was approximately 13,800 bbl/day and current production is around 16,000 bbl/day. The production remains in the stabilization process and commissioning of the new waterplant should be completed by mid-October,when the system will start operating at full capacity.

According to a material fact* disclosed on September 30th, production at the Manati Field was impacted by the lower demand for natural gas in the period. Field production has resumed on September 30th and theaverage production early October was 1.50 MM m³/day, being 0.7 MMm³/day for Enauta.

  • In the aforementioned material fact, it was indicated that average daily production up to September 29th was 29% lower when compared to August, however, after closing the month and checking the calculations, it was confirmed that average daily production up to September 29thwas actually 33% lower than August.

ABOUT ENAUTA

Enauta is one of the leading private companies in the exploration and production sector in Brazil. The Company has a balanced asset portfolio spread through the Brazilian coast and two producing assets: its 45%-owned Manati Field, one of the main suppliers of gas to the Northeast region of Brazil, and the Atlanta Field, located in the deep waters of the Santos Basin, where it is the operator, with a 100% ownership stake. Listed on the Novo Mercado of B3 since 2011, under the ticker symbol ENAT3, Enauta is committed to the sustainability of its operations, having invested heavily in improving good governance and compliance practices. For more information, visit us at www.enauta.com.br.

Phone: 55 21 3509-5959 | E-mail: ri@enauta.com.br | www.enauta.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

Enauta Participações SA published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
09/30Enauta Participações S A : informs about Manati Field
PU
09/28Enauta Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
09/26Enauta Participações S A : informs participation in Rio Oil & Gas Rio de
PU
09/21Atlanta Field : three operational wells, in the process of stabilization
PU
09/14Enauta Participações S A : Atlanta Field resumes production
PU
09/09Enauta Participações S A : Reports August 2022 Production
PU
09/05Enauta Participações S A : included in IBrX 100 B3 Index
PU
09/05Enauta Participações S.A.(BOVESPA:ENAT3) added to Braz..
CI
08/12Enauta Participações S A : Conference Call Presentation 2Q22
PU
08/12Transcript : Enauta Participações S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 680 M 520 M 520 M
Net income 2022 669 M 130 M 130 M
Net cash 2022 1 196 M 232 M 232 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,35x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 4 036 M 784 M 784 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enauta Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,32 BRL
Average target price 23,40 BRL
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Décio Fabrício Oddone da Costa Chief Executive Officer
Paula V. da Costa Côrte-Real Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Antônio Augusto de Queiroz Galvão Chairman
José Luiz Alquéres Independent Director
Luiz Carlos de Lemos Costamilan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.15.10%780
CHEVRON CORPORATION29.30%297 002
CONOCOPHILLIPS52.36%139 995
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.01%70 284
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION111.97%59 509
CNOOC LIMITED18.06%57 476