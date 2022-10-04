Enauta Participações S A : Reports September 2022 Production

Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Companhia Aberta

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Enauta Reports September 2022 Production

Rio de Janeiro, October 4th, 2022

Enauta Participações S.A. ("Enauta," "Company," B3:ENAT3"), in line with the best corporate governance practices, hereby announces its September 2022 production.

In September, Company's total production reached 311.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or average daily production of 10.4 boe. This volume includes oil and gas, as shown in the tables below.

DAILY PRODUCTION BY FIELD ENAUTA DAILY PRODUCTION ATLANTA -OIL ATLANTA - OIL MANATI - TOTAL AVERAGE MANATI - GAS GAS MONTH (thousand MONTH (thousand (thousand (million m3/d) (thousand bbl/d) bbl/d) boe/d) boe/d)

JAN 6.3 3.2 JAN 6.3 9.2 15.5 FEB 8.3 3.0 FEB 8.3 8.6 16.9 MAR 12.2 2.9 MAR 12.2 8.3 20.5 1Q22 8.9 3.0 1Q22 8.9 8.7 17.6 APR 12.2 3.0 APR 12.2 8.6 20.8 MAY 11.1 3.0 MAY 11.1 8.6 19.8 JUN 11.0 2.5 JUN 11.0 7.1 18.1 2Q22 11.4 2.8 2Q22 11.4 8.1 19.6 JUL 0.3 2.9 JUL 0.3 8.3 8.6 AUG 3.0 2.6 AUG 3.0 7.3 10.4 SEP 5.5 1.7 SEP 5.5 4.9 10.4 3Q22 2.9 2.4 3Q22 2.9 6.9 9.8 2022 7.7 2.8 2022 7.7 7.9 15.6

Note: Unaudited data

According to the Material Fact disclosed on September 21st, the Atlanta Field resumed operations with 3 wells. Average production last week was approximately 13,800 bbl/day and current production is around 16,000 bbl/day. The production remains in the stabilization process and commissioning of the new waterplant should be completed by mid-October,when the system will start operating at full capacity.

According to a material fact* disclosed on September 30th, production at the Manati Field was impacted by the lower demand for natural gas in the period. Field production has resumed on September 30th and theaverage production early October was 1.50 MM m³/day, being 0.7 MMm³/day for Enauta.

In the aforementioned material fact, it was indicated that average daily production up to September 29 th was 29% lower when compared to August, however, after closing the month and checking the calculations, it was confirmed that average daily production up to September 29 th was actually 33% lower than August.

ABOUT ENAUTA

Enauta is one of the leading private companies in the exploration and production sector in Brazil. The Company has a balanced asset portfolio spread through the Brazilian coast and two producing assets: its 45%-owned Manati Field, one of the main suppliers of gas to the Northeast region of Brazil, and the Atlanta Field, located in the deep waters of the Santos Basin, where it is the operator, with a 100% ownership stake. Listed on the Novo Mercado of B3 since 2011, under the ticker symbol ENAT3, Enauta is committed to the sustainability of its operations, having invested heavily in improving good governance and compliance practices. For more information, visit us at www.enauta.com.br.

