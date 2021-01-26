Enauta Participações S A : announces succession of Chief Production & Development Officer

We communicate the beginning of the succession and transition process of Mr. Danilo Oliveira, our current Production Director.

After almost 30 years at Petrobras, Danilo joined the Company in 2004, assuming the Engineering and Production Management and, since 2010, the position of Production Director. We thank our colleague, friend and recognized professional for his dedication over the past 16 years, having contributed significantly to the formation and growth of the Company.

Mr. Carlos Mastrangelo, an engineer graduated from UFRJ, with emphasis on civil and oil engineering, was appointed as successor to the position. He has been working for over 35 years in the oil and gas sector, with most of his career at Petrobras and SBM Offshore. He has lived in several countries and participated in the development of FPSOs of great complexity. Mr. Carlos Mastrangelo has been recognized by the industry worldwide on several occasions, including his leadership and pioneering role in the profitable modeling and implementation of FPSOs. In 2019 he won the 'Distinguished Achievement Award for Individuals' from the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston.

On February 8, 2021, the appointment of Mr. Carlos Mastrangelo as Enauta's Chief Production & Development Officer will be discussed by the Board of Directors, concluding the transitioning process.