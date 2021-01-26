Log in
ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(ENAT3)
Enauta Participações S A : informs new interruption in the production of the Atlanta Field

01/26/2021 | 11:16pm EST
Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Companhia Aberta

MATERIAL FACT

Enauta informs new interruption in the productionof the Atlanta Field

Rio de Janeiro, January 27 th, 2021

Enauta Participações S.A. ("Company", "Enauta", B3:ENAT3) informs its shareholders and the market in general of a new interruption in production at the Atlanta Field. According to the Material Fact disclosed on January 26, 2021, the repair in the heater was carried out and production in the 7-ATL-4HB-RJS well was restarted. However, the equipment did not perform adequately, and the Company decided to replace it. Production is expected to resume again by the end of the first quarter of this year. All repairs and replacements will be carried out by the FPSO operator. It is worth mentioning that, while in operation, the 7-ATL-4HB-RJS well reached a production peak of 9.0 thousand barrels of oil.

The interruption does not change the previously disclosed schedule for resuming production of the other wells. The Company reaffirms the estimated daily average production for the Field for 2021 of 14.0 thousand bbl/d, plus or minus 10% (ten percent) when the daily average is verified on an annual basis.

Enauta will keep the market informed of relevant events related to the matter. For further information,please contact the Investor Relations area.

ABOUT ENAUTA

Enauta is one of the leading private companies in the oil and gas sector in Brazil. With investments in technology, and a commitment to operating safely and responsibly with the environment, our team of experts works diligently to produce energy needed by society. The Company has a balanced asset portfolio spread through the Brazilian coast, and two producing assets: its 45%-owned Manati Field, one of the main suppliers of gas to the Northeast region of Brazil; and the Atlanta Field, located in the deep waters of the Santos Basin, where it is the operator, with a 50% ownership stake. Listed on the Novo Mercado of B3 since 2011, under the ticker symbol ENAT3, Enauta is committed to the sustainability of its operations, investing responsibly and adhering to best practices in the areas of governance and compliance. For more information, visit us at www.enauta.com.br.

Phone: 55 21 3509-5959 | E-mail: ri@enauta.com.br | www.enauta.com.br/ir

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enauta Participações SA published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 04:15:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
