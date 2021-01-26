Enauta Participações S A : informs new interruption in the production of the Atlanta Field

Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Companhia Aberta

MATERIAL FACT

Enauta informs new interruption in the productionof the Atlanta Field

Rio de Janeiro, January 27 th, 2021

Enauta Participações S.A. ("Company", "Enauta", B3:ENAT3) informs its shareholders and the market in general of a new interruption in production at the Atlanta Field. According to the Material Fact disclosed on January 26, 2021, the repair in the heater was carried out and production in the 7-ATL-4HB-RJS well was restarted. However, the equipment did not perform adequately, and the Company decided to replace it. Production is expected to resume again by the end of the first quarter of this year. All repairs and replacements will be carried out by the FPSO operator. It is worth mentioning that, while in operation, the 7-ATL-4HB-RJS well reached a production peak of 9.0 thousand barrels of oil.

The interruption does not change the previously disclosed schedule for resuming production of the other wells. The Company reaffirms the estimated daily average production for the Field for 2021 of 14.0 thousand bbl/d, plus or minus 10% (ten percent) when the daily average is verified on an annual basis.

Enauta will keep the market informed of relevant events related to the matter. For further information,please contact the Investor Relations area.

