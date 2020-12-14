Enauta Participações S A : informs participation in Live event

Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Companhia Aberta

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Enauta informs participation in Live event

Rio de Janeiro, December 14th, 2020

Enauta Participações S.A. ("Enauta", "Company", B3: ENAT3) in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7 / 2020- CVM / SEP, informs its shareholders and the market in general the attend of Mr. Décio Oddone, Enauta´sCEO, from the following online event:

Event: "Webinar Energia em Foco - Leilões e Oferta Permanente 2021, mantendo a previsibilidade" (eventonly available in portuguese)

Date: 12/14/2020 at 6 PM (Brazil time)

Link for access: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqG4hd-qC08&feature=emb_title

