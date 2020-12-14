Log in
ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.    ENAT3

ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(ENAT3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/11
11.39 BRL   +6.35%
02:13pENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : informs participation in Live event
PU
12/08Brazil's PetroReconcavo mulls oil IPO amid deal boom, sources say
RE
12/04ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : informs participation in Live event
PU
Enauta Participações S A : informs participation in Live event

12/14/2020 | 02:13pm EST
Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Companhia Aberta

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Enauta informs participation in Live event

Rio de Janeiro, December 14th, 2020

Enauta Participações S.A. ("Enauta", "Company", B3: ENAT3) in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7 / 2020- CVM / SEP, informs its shareholders and the market in general the attend of Mr. Décio Oddone, Enauta´sCEO, from the following online event:

Event: "Webinar Energia em Foco - Leilões e Oferta Permanente 2021, mantendo a previsibilidade" (eventonly available in portuguese)

Date: 12/14/2020 at 6 PM (Brazil time)

Link for access: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqG4hd-qC08&feature=emb_title

For more information, please contact our Investor Relations Department.

ABOUT ENAUTA

Enauta is one of the leading private companies in the oil and gas sector in Brazil. With investments in technology, and a commitment to operating safely and responsibly with the environment, our team of experts works diligently to produce energy needed by society. The Company has a balanced asset portfolio spread through the Brazilian coast, and two producing assets: its 45%-owned Manati Field, one of the main suppliers of gas to the Northeast region of Brazil; and the Atlanta Field, located in the deep waters of the Santos Basin, where it is the operator, with a 50% ownership stake. Listed on the Novo Mercado of B3 since 2011, under the ticker symbol ENAT3, Enauta is committed to the sustainability of its operations, investing responsibly and adhering to best practices in the areas of governance and compliance. For more information, visit us at www.enauta.com.br.

Phone: 55 21 3509-5959 | E-mail: ri@enauta.com.br | www.enauta.com.br/ir

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enauta Participações SA published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 19:12:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
