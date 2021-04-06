Log in
Enauta Participações S A : Reports 1st Quarter 2021 Production

04/06/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
Enauta Participações S.A. | CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10 | Companhia Aberta

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Enauta Reports 1st Quarter 2021 Production

Rio de Janeiro, April 06, 2021

Enauta Participações S.A. ("Enauta", "Company", B3:ENAT3") today announced 1st quarter 2021 production.

The company's total production in 1Q21 was 1.05 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or average daily production of 11.7 thousand boe. This amount includes gas and oil as shown in the tables below.

GAS AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION AT MANATI FIELD

1Q21

Total Production of the Field (million m3)

299.5

Average Daily Production of the Field (million m3/day)

3.3

Production referring to the Company´s 45% stake (million m3)

134.8

OIL PRODUCTION AT ATLANTA FIELD

1Q211

Total Production of the Field (thousand bbl)

410.0

Average Daily Production of the Field (thousand bbl/day)

4.6

Production referring to the Company´s 50%2 stake (thousand bbl)

205.0

Offloads, net to Enauta (thousand bbl)

182.5

  1. Production returned on February 19th with one producing well and registered a daily average of 9.9 thousand bbl
  2. The transfer of the 50% interest previously held by Barra Energia in the Atlanta Field has already been authorized by CADE (Brazilian Antitrust Authority) and is currently under approval by ANP. Upon approval Enauta will hold a 100% working interest in the Field

For more information, please contact the Investor Relations team.

ABOUT ENAUTA

Enauta is one of the leading private companies in the oil and gas sector in Brazil. The Company has a balanced asset portfolio spread through the Brazilian coast, and two producing assets: its 45%-owned Manati Field, one of the main suppliers of gas to the Northeast region of Brazil; and the Atlanta Field, located in the deep waters of the Santos Basin, where it is the operator, with a 50% ownership stake. Listed on the Novo Mercado of B3 since 2011, under the ticker symbol ENAT3, Enauta is committed to the sustainability of its operations, investing responsibly and adhering to best practices in the areas of governance and compliance. For more information, visit us at www.enauta.com.br.

Telefone: 55 21 3509-5959 | E-mail: ri@enauta.com.br | www.enauta.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

Enauta Participações SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 21:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
