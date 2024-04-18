PRESS RELEASE

ENAV ACHIEVES EXTENSION OF EASI CERTIFICATION FOR SUSTAINABILITY The only company in the air transport sector in Italy to achieve this result

Rome, 18 April 2024 - Human Rights, Labour Relations and Working Conditions and Good Management Practices. These are the issues on which ENAV SpA, the company that manages civil air traffic in Italy, has obtained an extension of the scope of its Management System in accordance with the EASI® Model (Integrated Sustainable Corporate Ecosystem). ENAV is one of the few companies in Italy, and the only one in air transport, to have achieved EASI certification, followed an audit process carried out by the international certification body DNV Business Assurance.

The EASI Model, designed to set up a systematic and integrated management of sustainable development aspects through governance processes, is an innovative system that integrates sustainable development into the strategy and all business processes, combining growth and economic/financial soundness with environmental and social sustainability to create long-term value.

EASI, the first scheme recognised in Italy by Accredia - the Single National Accreditation Body - that certifies the sustainability of companies 360°, aims to spread a culture of sustainability among companies and organisations based on verifiability, impartiality and objectivity of commitments and results.