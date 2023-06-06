ENAV S p A : CONTRACT SIGNED WITH LVNL THE DUTCH AIR NAVIGATION SERVICE PROVIDER

PRESS RELEASE

ENAV: CONTRACT SIGNED WITH LVNL THE DUTCH AIR

NAVIGATION SERVICE PROVIDER

Rome, 6 June 2023 - The ENAV Group, through its subsidiary IDS AirNav - a leading international company in aeronautical information management systems - has signed a contract with Luchtverkeersleiding Nederland (LVNL), the Dutch air navigation service provider.

The agreement includes the supply of the AIM system "on AIR", Aeronautical Information Management in SaaS (Software as a Service) mode. This is a platform for the management of aeronautical data, necessary for air navigation, managed through the cloud. IDS AirNav will be responsible for the management, maintenance and evolution of the AIM system, accessible via the web thanks to a secure connection and in accordance with the highest security criteria, requested nowadays.

The contract with the Dutch service provider - with a duration of 5 years - has a total value of EUR 4.1 million.

AIM "on AIR" is an innovative solution that enables customers to optimize their resources, increase sustainability and maximize the efficiency of their operational processes.

The Chief Executive Officer of the ENAV Group, Pasqualino Monti, stated: "We are particularly proud of this contract. We are focused with strength and determination on exporting know-howand operational excellence to the international market and to all those countries that need to evolve their airspace management capabilities. For the new management, the unregulated market represents a pillar in which to invest decisively for the growth of ENAV. The agreement with the Dutch service provider goes exactly in the direction we are taking".

