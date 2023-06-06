Advanced search
    ENAV   IT0005176406

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  04:43:20 2023-06-06 am EDT
3.966 EUR   -0.90%
ENAV, subsidiary sign EUR4 million contract in Netherlands
AN
Enav S P A : Contract signed with lvnl the dutch air navigation service provider
PU
Enav S P A : Local strikes on june 4th
PU
ENAV S p A : CONTRACT SIGNED WITH LVNL THE DUTCH AIR NAVIGATION SERVICE PROVIDER

06/06/2023 | 04:08am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ENAV: CONTRACT SIGNED WITH LVNL THE DUTCH AIR

NAVIGATION SERVICE PROVIDER

Rome, 6 June 2023 - The ENAV Group, through its subsidiary IDS AirNav - a leading international company in aeronautical information management systems - has signed a contract with Luchtverkeersleiding Nederland (LVNL), the Dutch air navigation service provider.

The agreement includes the supply of the AIM system "on AIR", Aeronautical Information Management in SaaS (Software as a Service) mode. This is a platform for the management of aeronautical data, necessary for air navigation, managed through the cloud. IDS AirNav will be responsible for the management, maintenance and evolution of the AIM system, accessible via the web thanks to a secure connection and in accordance with the highest security criteria, requested nowadays.

The contract with the Dutch service provider - with a duration of 5 years - has a total value of EUR 4.1 million.

AIM "on AIR" is an innovative solution that enables customers to optimize their resources, increase sustainability and maximize the efficiency of their operational processes.

The Chief Executive Officer of the ENAV Group, Pasqualino Monti, stated: "We are particularly proud of this contract. We are focused with strength and determination on exporting know-howand operational excellence to the international market and to all those countries that need to evolve their airspace management capabilities. For the new management, the unregulated market represents a pillar in which to invest decisively for the growth of ENAV. The agreement with the Dutch service provider goes exactly in the direction we are taking".

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 08:07:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 985 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
Net income 2023 108 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2023 333 M 356 M 356 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 5,07%
Capitalization 2 165 M 2 320 M 2 320 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
EV / Sales 2024 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 329
Free-Float 46,6%
Managers and Directors
Pasqualino Monti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Alessandra Bruni Chairman
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.1.06%2 320
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-5.67%29 062
FRAPORT AG22.97%4 631
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-7.40%4 630
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.1.13%4 404
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG39.10%4 043
