Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ENAV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENAV   IT0005176406

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/15 08:17:09 am
3.985 EUR   -0.52%
08:12aENAV S P A : Company and Trade Unions together for the digital transition of ENAV
PU
10/06ENAV S P A : Easa visiting enav
PU
09/02ENAV S P A : Strikes on September 7, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENAV S p A : Company and Trade Unions together for the digital transition of ENAV

10/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOINT STATEMENT

COMPANY AND TRADE UNIONS TOGETHER FOR THE DIGITAL

TRANSITION OF ENAV

Rome, 14 October 2021 - The ENAV Group and all the Trade Unions, within the Joint Guarantee Body, have signed a programmatic document that lays the foundations to accompany ENAV's digital transition in a sustainable way, professionalizing internal resources and favoring the entry of further external staff to ensure the implementation of strategic projects.

The modernization of air traffic management systems and the evolution of the operating skill are expected. The purpose is to ensure increasingly efficient and flexible services to carriers and passengers and to manage airspace as a strategic resource for the economic revitalization of the country by creating a mobility model sustainable which also includes the development of remotely piloted aircraft.

ENAV CEO Polo Simioni said: Continuous search for operational technical excellence and the vision of a better future for ENAV's people and the community. This is the spirit that created the conditions to reach such a decisive understanding for the evolution of our Group. This result was also possible thanks to ENAV's participatory model which ensures proactive sharing of corporate strategies between the Company and the Trade Unions. Achieving the digital transition of our infrastructures means helping Italy to grow economically, socially and culturally, promoting the mobility of people in a sustainable and efficient way.

Specifically, the document provides for a joint commitment - among other things - to:

  • the implementation of remotely managed control towers with the consequent professionalization of the staff employed in these state-of-the-art facilities from which it will be possible to ensure a 24-hour service even at airports where today it is not provided
  • the hiring of new technical and operational staff to ensure optimal management of workloads and training
  • the review of the current employment contract to adapt it to the new professional profiles required by technological and operational evolution

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 12:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENAV S.P.A.
08:12aENAV S P A : Company and Trade Unions together for the digital transition of ENAV
PU
10/06ENAV S P A : Easa visiting enav
PU
09/02ENAV S P A : Strikes on September 7, 2021
PU
08/17ENAV S P A : Leonardo and ENAV to equip Hamad International Airport with new air traffic h..
PU
08/04ENAV S P A : Consolidated interim financial report as at 30 june 2021
PU
08/03Enav S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/03ENAV S P A : Presentation 1h 2021 results
PU
08/03ENAV S P A : Board of Directors approves first half 2021 results
PU
07/29ENAV S P A : New financing contracts signed for a total amount of 250 million euro
PU
07/21ENAV S P A : Strikes on July 26, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 789 M 916 M 916 M
Net income 2021 52,1 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net Debt 2021 501 M 582 M 582 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,5x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 2 168 M 2 512 M 2 515 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 4 203
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart ENAV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ENAV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,01 €
Average target price 4,23 €
Spread / Average Target 5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Simioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Isgrò Chairman
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.11.34%2 512
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.43%29 075
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED29.95%16 671
FRAPORT AG24.35%6 570
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-11.52%4 532
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-15.50%4 388