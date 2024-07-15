15 July 2024 Supply and installation of a new radar at Sigonella Air Base Rome, 15 July 2024 - The ENAV Group, following a specific mandate issued by the Air Force General Staff, has signed a contract with TELEDIFE (Telematics and Advanced Technologies Directorate of the Italian Ministry of Defence) for the supply, installation and commissioning of a new radar for air traffic surveillance carried out by the Aeronautica [...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Disclaimer
ENAV S.p.A. published this content on
15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
15 July 2024 09:33:02 UTC.