ENAV S p A : First Half 2020 results & Conference Call

SAVE THE DATE
ENAV FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL
ENAV S.p.A. will report its first half 2020 financial information on Tuesday, September 29th 2020.
ENAV's management will hold a conference call with Investors and Analysts to discuss the company's H1 2020 financial results on Tuesday, September 29th at 15.00 CEST (14.00 UK time).
Investors and Analysts dial-innumbers:
CONFERENCE CALL
|
ITALY
|
+39 02 805 88 11
|
|
|
UK
|
+ 44 121 281 8003
|
|
|
US
|
+1 718 7058794
|
|
|
US (toll free)
|
1 855 2656959
|
|
A slides presentation will be posted in the Investor area of ENAV's website shortly before the beginning of the conference call at:
www.enav.it/sites/public/en/InvestorRelations/Financial-Statements-and-Reports.html
A replay service will be available until October 6th 2020:
Italy: +39 02 72495
UK: +44 1 212 818 005
US: +1 718 705 8797
Conference ID: 970#
For further information please contact ENAV's Investor Relations team: ir@enav.it