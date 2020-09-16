Log in
ENAV S.p.A.

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
09/16 01:06:22 pm
3.568 EUR   -0.61%
12:50pENAV S P A : First Half 2020 results & Conference Call
PU
09/08ENAV S P A : is awarded contract in Romania
PU
08/20ENAV S P A : In the first 15 days of August air traffic in Italy grows 30% vs July
PU
ENAV S p A : First Half 2020 results & Conference Call

09/16/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

SAVE THE DATE

ENAV FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL

ENAV S.p.A. will report its first half 2020 financial information on Tuesday, September 29th 2020.

ENAV's management will hold a conference call with Investors and Analysts to discuss the company's H1 2020 financial results on Tuesday, September 29th at 15.00 CEST (14.00 UK time).

Investors and Analysts dial-innumbers:

CONFERENCE CALL

ITALY

+39 02 805 88 11

UK

+ 44 121 281 8003

US

+1 718 7058794

US (toll free)

1 855 2656959

A slides presentation will be posted in the Investor area of ENAV's website shortly before the beginning of the conference call at:

www.enav.it/sites/public/en/InvestorRelations/Financial-Statements-and-Reports.html

A replay service will be available until October 6th 2020:

Italy: +39 02 72495

UK: +44 1 212 818 005

US: +1 718 705 8797

Conference ID: 970#

For further information please contact ENAV's Investor Relations team: ir@enav.it

Attachments
Financials
Sales 2020 830 M 982 M 982 M
Net income 2020 91,5 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2020 137 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 5,94%
Capitalization 1 941 M 2 299 M 2 295 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 258
Free-Float 46,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Simioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesca Isgrò Chairman
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.-32.52%2 299
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-17.17%27 225
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-16.22%4 443
FRAPORT AG-53.02%3 897
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-23.32%3 688
SHENZHEN AIRPORT CO., LTD.-5.42%2 755
