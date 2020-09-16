ENAV S p A : First Half 2020 results & Conference Call

SAVE THE DATE

ENAV FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL

ENAV S.p.A. will report its first half 2020 financial information on Tuesday, September 29th 2020.

ENAV's management will hold a conference call with Investors and Analysts to discuss the company's H1 2020 financial results on Tuesday, September 29th at 15.00 CEST (14.00 UK time).

Investors and Analysts dial-innumbers:

CONFERENCE CALL

ITALY +39 02 805 88 11 UK + 44 121 281 8003 US +1 718 7058794 US (toll free) 1 855 2656959

A slides presentation will be posted in the Investor area of ENAV's website shortly before the beginning of the conference call at:

www.enav.it/sites/public/en/InvestorRelations/Financial-Statements-and-Reports.html

A replay service will be available until October 6th 2020:

Italy: +39 02 72495

UK: +44 1 212 818 005

US: +1 718 705 8797

Conference ID: 970#

For further information please contact ENAV's Investor Relations team: ir@enav.it