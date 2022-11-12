Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ENAV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENAV   IT0005176406

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:36 2022-11-11 am EST
3.910 EUR   -0.05%
10/27Enav S P A : Save the date - enav 9m 2022 results
PU
08/04ENAV S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04Enav S P A : Consolidated interim financial report as at 30 june 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENAV S p A : International Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel Day

11/12/2022 | 04:42am EST
12 November 2022

International Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel Day

A big thank you to all ATSEParound the world

On International Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel's Day, the A6 Alliance recognises their full dedication, daily commitment and professionalism as a crucial key to maintaining the safety chain in air navigation service provision.

Please find a message from Ángel Luis Arias, Chairman of the A6 Steering Board and ENAIRE´s CEO:

"Today, Saturday 12th of November, is the International Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel Day. The A6 Alliance wants to recognise and celebrate this day with our colleagues who work performing an essential role in the installation, configuration and maintenance of air navigation equipment, keeping air navigation service provision operational and safe.

Happy International ATSEP Day!"

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 09:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 898 M 928 M 928 M
Net income 2022 93,8 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
Net Debt 2022 436 M 450 M 450 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 4,85%
Capitalization 2 116 M 2 186 M 2 186 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 218
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart ENAV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ENAV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,91 €
Average target price 4,76 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Simioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Isgrò Chairman
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.-0.51%2 186
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND24.18%29 458
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.26.53%5 240
FRAPORT AG-24.91%4 036
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.26.67%3 989
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.02%3 219