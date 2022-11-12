ENAV S p A : International Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel Day

12 November 2022

A big thank you to all ATSEParound the world

On International Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel's Day, the A6 Alliance recognises their full dedication, daily commitment and professionalism as a crucial key to maintaining the safety chain in air navigation service provision.

Please find a message from Ángel Luis Arias, Chairman of the A6 Steering Board and ENAIRE´s CEO:

"Today, Saturday 12th of November, is the International Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel Day. The A6 Alliance wants to recognise and celebrate this day with our colleagues who work performing an essential role in the installation, configuration and maintenance of air navigation equipment, keeping air navigation service provision operational and safe.

Happy International ATSEP Day!"