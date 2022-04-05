ENAV S p A : Local strike on April 11

LOCAL STRIKE ON APRIL 11
Rome, 5 April 2022 - ENAV informs that on April 11, from 1.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M., trade organizations UGL-TA and UNICA have called a local strike at Milan Area Control Centre.
ENAV will ensure that the essential services are provided in compliance with the current regulation.
Disclaimer
ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 17:07:04 UTC.