ENAV S p A : New contracts for the ENAV Group

NEW CONTRACTS FOR THE ENAV GROUP

The activity in the non-regulated business continues through the subsidiaries IDS

AirNav and Techno Sky

Rome, June 20, 2022 - ENAV Group continues to expand its presence in the non-regulated market, exporting its products and know-how related to the air traffic management.

The ENAV Group, through the companies IDS AirNav and Techno Sky, signed two contracts, for a total of approximately 2.2 million euros.

IDS AirNav - global leader in aeronautical information management systems - has signed an agreement with ADAC (Abu Dhabi Airports Company), the Abu Dhabi airport management company, for the supply, installation, testing and the commissioning of the Aeronautical Information Exchange Model (AIXM) system. AIXM is the latest generation technological platform that enables the digital transformation of the entire aeronautical information flow. AIXM will allow ADAC to make aeronautical information management more efficient by significantly improving the system's capabilities.

Techno Sky - responsible for the management and maintenance of the entire range of hardware/software platforms and systems utilized to deliver air navigation services - has recently signed a contract with the Aeronautica Militare (Italian Air Force) for the supply and installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) for the Istrana military airport (Treviso). The ILS is an electronic ground system that guides aircraft in the final phase of an instrument approach to the runway. It is essential to ensure precision landings even in low visibility conditions. Techno Sky will take care of the complete installation of the new equipment.

The ENAV Group operates in approximately 100 countries around the world and has a fully integrated commercial offer: form supply and installation of technological platforms to consultancy and training in the aeronautical sector.