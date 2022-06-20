Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ENAV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
2022-06-20
4.043 EUR   +0.37%
09:04aENAV S P A : New contracts for the ENAV Group
PU
06/08Flights cancelled in Italy as air traffic controllers strike
RE
06/08Flights cancelled in Italy as workers at low-cost carriers strike
RE
ENAV S p A : New contracts for the ENAV Group

06/20/2022 | 09:04am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

NEW CONTRACTS FOR THE ENAV GROUP

The activity in the non-regulated business continues through the subsidiaries IDS

AirNav and Techno Sky

Rome, June 20, 2022 - ENAV Group continues to expand its presence in the non-regulated market, exporting its products and know-how related to the air traffic management.

The ENAV Group, through the companies IDS AirNav and Techno Sky, signed two contracts, for a total of approximately 2.2 million euros.

IDS AirNav - global leader in aeronautical information management systems - has signed an agreement with ADAC (Abu Dhabi Airports Company), the Abu Dhabi airport management company, for the supply, installation, testing and the commissioning of the Aeronautical Information Exchange Model (AIXM) system. AIXM is the latest generation technological platform that enables the digital transformation of the entire aeronautical information flow. AIXM will allow ADAC to make aeronautical information management more efficient by significantly improving the system's capabilities.

Techno Sky - responsible for the management and maintenance of the entire range of hardware/software platforms and systems utilized to deliver air navigation services - has recently signed a contract with the Aeronautica Militare (Italian Air Force) for the supply and installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) for the Istrana military airport (Treviso). The ILS is an electronic ground system that guides aircraft in the final phase of an instrument approach to the runway. It is essential to ensure precision landings even in low visibility conditions. Techno Sky will take care of the complete installation of the new equipment.

The ENAV Group operates in approximately 100 countries around the world and has a fully integrated commercial offer: form supply and installation of technological platforms to consultancy and training in the aeronautical sector.

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 13:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
ENAV S P A : New contracts for the ENAV Group
PU
06/08Flights cancelled in Italy as air traffic controllers strike
RE
06/08Flights cancelled in Italy as workers at low-cost carriers strike
RE
06/04ENAV : local strike on 8 June reduced from 24 to 12 hours
PU
06/03ENAV S P A : The Shareholders' Meeting of ENAV S.p.A. approved the financial statements fo..
PU
06/02ENAV S P A : Local strike on June 8
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : ENAV S.p.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
04/28ENAV S P A : Annual Financial Report 2021
PU
04/28ENAV S P A : Shareholders' meeting 2022
PU
04/22ENAV S P A : Shareholders' meeting 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 880 M 921 M 921 M
Net income 2022 87,3 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
Net Debt 2022 435 M 455 M 455 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 4,21%
Capitalization 2 180 M 2 281 M 2 281 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 253
Free-Float 46,6%
Technical analysis trends ENAV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,03 €
Average target price 4,67 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Simioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Isgrò Chairman
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.2.49%2 281
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED11.07%27 445
FRAPORT AG-17.37%4 727
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-0.75%4 218
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.7.08%3 542
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG22.74%2 865