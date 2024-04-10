PRESS RELEASE

ENAV S.P.A. SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 2024

NOTICE OF CALL OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'

MEETING OF MAY 10TH, 2024 AND FILING OF DOCUMENTATION

Rome, 10 April 2024 - ENAV S.p.A. informs that the notice of call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for May 10, 2024, on single call - whose abstract will be published on the Italian newspapers "Il Sole 24 Ore" and "MF" tomorrow April 11, 2024 - is available on the Company's website (www.enav.it - "section "Governance" - "2024 Shareholders' Meeting") and at the authorized storage mechanism 1info (www.1info.it).

The agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting:

Extraordinary part

Amendment of Article 8 of the Articles of Association pursuant to Law No. 21 of 5 March 2024; Amendment of Article 11-bis.1 of the Articles of Association; Amendment of Article 21.2 of the Articles of Association.

Ordinary part

Approval of the financial statements of ENAV S.p.A. as at 31 December 2023, including the reports of the Board of Directors, the Board of Auditors and of the Independent Auditors. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023; Allocation of the profit for the year; Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid. Binding resolution pursuant to Article 123-ter(3-bis) of Legislative Decree 58/1998; Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid. Non-binding resolution pursuant to Article 123-ter (6) of Legislative Decree 58/1998; Appointment of the independent Audit Firm pursuant to Articles 2409-bis of the Italian Civil Code, 13 et seq. of Legislative Decree 39/2010 and 21-bis of the Articles of Association for the years 2025-2033 and determination of remuneration; related and consequent resolutions.

ENAV also informs that all documents relating to the 2024 Shareholders' Meeting are available at the registered office of ENAV S.p.A. (Via Salaria 716 - Rome), on the Company's website (www.enav.it, section "Governance" - "2024 Shareholders' Meeting") and on the authorized storage mechanism 1info (www.1info.it).