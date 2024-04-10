PRESS RELEASE
ENAV S.P.A. SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 2024
NOTICE OF CALL OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'
MEETING OF MAY 10TH, 2024 AND FILING OF DOCUMENTATION
Rome, 10 April 2024 - ENAV S.p.A. informs that the notice of call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for May 10, 2024, on single call - whose abstract will be published on the Italian newspapers "Il Sole 24 Ore" and "MF" tomorrow April 11, 2024 - is available on the Company's website (www.enav.it - "section "Governance" - "2024 Shareholders' Meeting") and at the authorized storage mechanism 1info (www.1info.it).
The agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting:
Extraordinary part
- Amendment of Article 8 of the Articles of Association pursuant to Law No. 21 of 5 March 2024;
- Amendment of Article 11-bis.1 of the Articles of Association;
- Amendment of Article 21.2 of the Articles of Association.
Ordinary part
- Approval of the financial statements of ENAV S.p.A. as at 31 December 2023, including the reports of the Board of Directors, the Board of Auditors and of the Independent Auditors. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023;
- Allocation of the profit for the year;
- Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid. Binding resolution pursuant to Article 123-ter(3-bis) of Legislative Decree 58/1998;
- Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid. Non-binding resolution pursuant to Article 123-ter (6) of Legislative Decree 58/1998;
- Appointment of the independent Audit Firm pursuant to Articles 2409-bis of the Italian Civil Code, 13 et seq. of Legislative Decree 39/2010 and 21-bis of the Articles of Association for the years 2025-2033 and determination of remuneration; related and consequent resolutions.
ENAV also informs that all documents relating to the 2024 Shareholders' Meeting are available at the registered office of ENAV S.p.A. (Via Salaria 716 - Rome), on the Company's website (www.enav.it, section "Governance" - "2024 Shareholders' Meeting") and on the authorized storage mechanism 1info (www.1info.it).
Information concerning:
- share capital;
- additions to the Meeting agenda pursuant to Article 126-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998;
- presentation of new proposed resolutions and/or votes on the items on the Meeting agenda, by those entitled to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting, by 20 April 2024;
- access to the full text of the proposed resolutions, together with the explanatory reports and documents to be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting;
-
participation in and voting at the Shareholders' Meeting, with a record date of 30 April 2024. In this respect, it should be noted that, pursuant to Article 106, paragraph 4, of the Legal Decree no.
18/2020 ("Cure Italy Decree"), converted by Law no. 27/2020, as extended by art. 3, paragraph 10- undiecies Law Decree no. 198/2022 converted with amendments by Law no. 14/2023, participation in the Shareholders' Meeting may take place exclusively through the Designated Representative appointed by the Company, Computershare S.p.A, with registered office at Via Monte Giberto 33, 00138 Rome, the latter will be delegated pursuant to Art.135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, in the form indicated in the full version of the notice of call available on the Company's website (www.enav.it);
- exercise of the right to submit questions before the Shareholders' Meeting, by 30 April 2024;
- organizational aspects relating to the Shareholders' Meeting
is provided in the full notice of call, whose text - to which reference is made - is available at the registered office, on the Company's website at the address www.enav.it, (section "Governance" - "2024 Shareholders' Meeting") and from 1info, the authorized storage mechanism (www.1info.it).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 10 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2024 19:24:08 UTC.