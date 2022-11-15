|
ENAV S p A : PRESENTATION 9M 2022 RESULTS
9M 2022 Financial Results
November 15, 2022
9M 2022 Group's Highlights
En-Route traffic
7.38m SUs1
+86.6% vs. 9M 2021
93.7% of 9M 2019
EBITDA
€219.8m
+49.7% vs. 9M 2021
EBITDA margin
30.8%
Terminal traffic
688.6k SUs1
+86.2% vs. 9M 2021
87.8% of 9M 2019
Net Result
€91.8m
+119.7% vs. 9M 2021
|
Total Revenue
|
|
Non-Reg. Revenue
|
€714.4m
|
|
€26.5m
|
+21.6% vs. 9M 2021
|
|
+30.0% vs. 9M 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Financial Debt2
|
CAPEX
|
|
€429.0m
|
€48.4m
|
|
vs. €483.5m in FY 2021
|
|
Net Debt/FY 2021 EBITDA2
|
|
|
1.9x
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Excluding exempt flights not communicated to Eurocontrol (for en-route 2,701 SUs and for terminal 710 SUs)
|
2
2. Net Financial Debt includes Trade Payable, as per Consob indication n. 5/21 issued in May 2021, of €65.9m in 9M 2022 and €41.6m in FY 2021
9M 2022 Main Traffic Trends - En-Route
|
|
Traffic breakdown by service units
|
|
|
|
Quarterly service units trend1 & change vs. 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
('000/%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-12.3%
|
|
-15.7%
|
-5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-61.1%
|
-69.4%
|
|
-1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,350
|
|
-28.8%
|
-17.8%3,314
|
|
|
86.6% YoY
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,712
|
|
|
|
-62.9%
|
-62.6%
|
|
2,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-89.2%
|
2,384
|
|
|
|
9M 2022:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,817
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overflight
|
7,380,7631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,593
|
|
1,827
|
1,493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,302
|
|
|
|
|
44%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,016
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
556
|
|
|
|
|
|
36%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
En-Route 2019
|
En-Route 2020
|
En-Route 2021
|
En-Route 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
9M 2022 En-route service units up 86.6%1 YoY with positive result in all segments:
-
-
International service units up 119.8% YoY
-
Overflight service units up 86.9% YoY
-
National service units up 52.5% YoY
-
9M 2022 traffic1 shows an improving trend, with a return to standard seasonality, and reaches 93.7% of 9M 2019 traffic
-
3Q 2022 traffic1 showing a solid growth trend with volumes at 98.9% of 3Q 2019
-
As occurred for August 2022 (+1% vs. Aug. '19), also October (+3% vs. Oct '19) recorded higher en-route service units than those managed in the corresponding period of 2019
1. Excluding exempt flights not communicated to Eurocontrol (2,701 SUs in 9M'22 and 1,182 SUs in 3Q'22)
9M 2022 Main Traffic Trends - Terminal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Traffic breakdown by service units
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
86.2% YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62%
|
9M 2022:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
688,6241
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zone
|
|
3
|
Zone 1
|
|
|
|
Zone 1
|
|
|
|
|
49%
|
17%
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
Users
|
|
Zone 3
|
|
Exempt
|
|
|
99%
|
90%
|
1%
|
|
Zone 2
|
|
|
|
|
Zone 2
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
34%
|
|
|
|
|
-
9M 2022 Terminal service units up 86.2%1 YoY:
Quarterly service units trend1 & change vs. 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
('000/%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-9.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-22.4%
|
-28.3%-22.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
304
|
|
-56.9%
|
|
-25.1%285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-63.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-65.0%
|
247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
233
|
|
-74.3%
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
-89.0%
|
218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
162
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Terminal 2019
|
|
|
Terminal 2020
|
Terminal 2021
|
Terminal 2022
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
|
4Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
-
Increase in international and national traffic, up 118.2% and 53.2% YoY respectively
-
Increase in all charging zones
-
9M 2022 traffic1 posts an improving trend, with return to standard seasonality, and reaching 87.8% of 9M 2019 traffic
-
3Q 2022 traffic1 confirmed the solid growth trend with volumes reaching 93.8% of 3Q 2019
|
1.
|
Excluding exempt flights not communicated to Eurocontrol (710 SUs in 9M'22 and 270 SUs in 3Q'22)
|
4
|
9M 2022 Financials Overview
|
