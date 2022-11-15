Advanced search
    ENAV   IT0005176406

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:02 2022-11-15 am EST
3.933 EUR   +0.85%
09:32aEnav S P A : Presentation 9m 2022 results
PU
11/12Enav S P A : International Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel Day
PU
10/27Enav S P A : Save the date - enav 9m 2022 results
PU
ENAV S p A : PRESENTATION 9M 2022 RESULTS

11/15/2022 | 09:32am EST
9M 2022 Financial Results

November 15, 2022

e n av. i t

9M 2022 Group's Highlights

En-Route traffic

7.38m SUs1

+86.6% vs. 9M 2021

93.7% of 9M 2019

EBITDA

€219.8m

+49.7% vs. 9M 2021

EBITDA margin

30.8%

Terminal traffic

688.6k SUs1

+86.2% vs. 9M 2021

87.8% of 9M 2019

Net Result

€91.8m

+119.7% vs. 9M 2021

Total Revenue

Non-Reg. Revenue

€714.4m

€26.5m

+21.6% vs. 9M 2021

+30.0% vs. 9M 2021

Net Financial Debt2

CAPEX

€429.0m

€48.4m

vs. €483.5m in FY 2021

Net Debt/FY 2021 EBITDA2

1.9x

1.

Excluding exempt flights not communicated to Eurocontrol (for en-route 2,701 SUs and for terminal 710 SUs)

2

2. Net Financial Debt includes Trade Payable, as per Consob indication n. 5/21 issued in May 2021, of €65.9m in 9M 2022 and €41.6m in FY 2021

9M 2022 Main Traffic Trends - En-Route

Traffic breakdown by service units

Quarterly service units trend1 & change vs. 2019

('000/%)

-12.3%

-15.7%

-5.1%

National

-61.1%

-69.4%

-1.1%

3,350

-28.8%

-17.8%3,314

86.6% YoY

20%

2,712

-62.9%

-62.6%

2,574

-89.2%

2,384

9M 2022:

2,167

1,817

Overflight

7,380,7631

1,593

1,827

1,493

1,302

44%

1,016

International

804

556

36%

292

En-Route 2019

En-Route 2020

En-Route 2021

En-Route 2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

  • 9M 2022 En-route service units up 86.6%1 YoY with positive result in all segments:
    • International service units up 119.8% YoY
    • Overflight service units up 86.9% YoY
    • National service units up 52.5% YoY
  • 9M 2022 traffic1 shows an improving trend, with a return to standard seasonality, and reaches 93.7% of 9M 2019 traffic
  • 3Q 2022 traffic1 showing a solid growth trend with volumes at 98.9% of 3Q 2019
  • As occurred for August 2022 (+1% vs. Aug. '19), also October (+3% vs. Oct '19) recorded higher en-route service units than those managed in the corresponding period of 2019

1. Excluding exempt flights not communicated to Eurocontrol (2,701 SUs in 9M'22 and 1,182 SUs in 3Q'22)

3

9M 2022 Main Traffic Trends - Terminal

Traffic breakdown by service units

International

86.2% YoY

62%

9M 2022:

National

688,6241

38%

Zone

3

Zone 1

Zone 1

49%

17%

5%

Users

Zone 3

Exempt

99%

90%

1%

Zone 2

Zone 2

5%

34%

  • 9M 2022 Terminal service units up 86.2%1 YoY:

Quarterly service units trend1 & change vs. 2019

('000/%)

-9.1%

-22.4%

-28.3%-22.2%

-6.2%

304

-56.9%

-25.1%285

272

-63.8%

-65.0%

247

233

-74.3%

209

-89.0%

218

181

162

156

131

81

98

54

30

Terminal 2019

Terminal 2020

Terminal 2021

Terminal 2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

    • Increase in international and national traffic, up 118.2% and 53.2% YoY respectively
    • Increase in all charging zones
  • 9M 2022 traffic1 posts an improving trend, with return to standard seasonality, and reaching 87.8% of 9M 2019 traffic
  • 3Q 2022 traffic1 confirmed the solid growth trend with volumes reaching 93.8% of 3Q 2019

1.

Excluding exempt flights not communicated to Eurocontrol (710 SUs in 9M'22 and 270 SUs in 3Q'22)

4

9M 2022 Financials Overview

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 14:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 892 M 922 M 922 M
Net income 2022 91,0 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
Net Debt 2022 436 M 450 M 450 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 2 111 M 2 182 M 2 182 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 4 218
Free-Float 46,6%
