|
ENAV S p A : PRESENTATION FY 2022 RESULTS
FY 2022 Financial Results
Full Year 2022 Highlights
-
Full year 2022 traffic volume almost "back-to-normal"
|
REGULATED
|
• Protective regulation framework "back-to-normal" from January 1st, 2022
|
• Italian RP3 (2020-2024) Performance Plan definitively approved by European Commission in April 2022
|
BUSINESS
|
-
Confirmed to be the 4th largest ANSP1 amongst Member State subject to EU Performance Scheme
-
One of the best performer for quality and safety of service, entitled to receive 2022 performance bonus on quality
|
NON-REGULATED
|
• Non-regulated revenue double-digit growth
|
BUSINESS
|
|
|
• First Remote Tower in Italy implemented and fully operative in Brindisi Airport
|
2022-2024
|
• Naples APP1 integration at Rome ACC1 completed
|
• AMAN1 implementation in Rome Fiumicino completed
|
BUSINESS PLAN
|
• TCT-A1 implementation in Milan ACC1 completed
|
|
|
• Started up and operative the TOC1 in Rome Ciampino
|
|
• Sustainability Plan updated and extended to the year 2024, in line with the BP duration
|
ESG
|
• Carbon neutrality achieved in 2022
|
|
• People first: renewed labor contract signed with Unions
|
|
• Revenue up 12.9% YoY, EBITDA up 22.4% YoY, both in line with the provided guidance
|
FINANCE
|
• Net Profit up 33.9% YoY
|
• Strong balance sheet with both Gross Debt and Net Debt reduction
|
|
|
• Dividend proposal: €106.4m to be distributed on October 25th, 2023, equivalent to 0.1967 euro per share
1. ANSP Air Navigation Service Provider - APP: Approach Unit - ACC: Area Control Center - AMAN: Arrival Management - TCT-A: Tactical Control Tool Automatic - TOC: Technical Operation Center
1
FY 2022 Group's Highlights
En-Route traffic
9.56m SUs1
+65.3% vs. FY 2021
(95.2% of FY 2019)
EBITDA
€272.2m
+22.4% vs. FY 2021
EBITDA margin
28.8%
|
Terminal traffic
|
|
Total Revenue
|
901.1k SUs1
|
|
€944.3m
|
+63.6% vs. FY 2021
|
|
+12.9% vs. FY 2021
|
(88.6% of FY 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
€104.5m€97.8m
+33.9% vs. FY 2021
Non-Reg. Revenue
€39.9m
+21.0% vs. FY 2021
Net Financial Debt2
€407.8m
vs. €483.5m in FY 2021
2
Net Debt/FY 2022 EBITDA
1.5x
|
1.
|
Excluding exempt flights not communicated to Eurocontrol (for en-route 3,229 SUs and for terminal 894 SUs)
|
2
2. Net Financial Debt includes Trade Payable, as per Consob indication n. 5/21 issued in May 2021, of €74.4m in FY 2022 and of €41.6m in FY 2021
Top Performance in 2022
En-route Service Units ('000)
|
YoY change +69.0%
|
+62.6%
|
+73.6%
|
+65.3%
18,898
12,647
11,079
9,562
1
Average Minutes of En-route Delay per Flight
|
2
|
3
|
Italia
|
|
|
Actual average minutes of en-route ATFM delay per flight
|
|
Target minutes of en-route ATFM delay per flight
Source: ENAV based on third party data
-
Refers to continental Spain
-
Delay including only ATM reasons and under review for further potential decrease
-
Performance target as per RP3 Performance Plan approved by EU Commission in 2022
Amongst Member States subject to EU Performance Scheme, ENAV:
-
is the 4th largest Air Navigation Service Provider
-
provides top performance in terms of quality and safety of service
-
is entitled to receive 2022 performance bonus, reaching 0.07 average minutes of en-route delay per flight2 vs. the provided target3 of 0.11 minutes
3
Sustainability Performance in 2022
ENAV's Sustainability Plan 2021-2024
The Sustainability Plan, based on 6 main Assets, defines a series of actions, based on the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),
on which the ENAV Group will be committed in the period and that pursue the full integration of ESG elements in all Group's activities
Strategy and
Governance
Enhance Regulatory
and Management System to integrate ENAV's Sustainability Strategy
Supplier assessment: 75% of core suppliers assessed against ESG criteria
Policies
Adopt new several Policies to regulate specific ESG issues
New ISO 37001
maintenance target
set for 2023
|
Technological
|
Reporting and
|
Corporate
|
Climate
|
Innovation
|
Communication
|
Culture
|
Change
|
|
Strengthen the non-
|
Disclose, within ENAV, an
|
|
Achieve ENAV's
|
financial reporting process
|
Fight
|
individual and corporate
|
strategic goals
|
and the internal and
|
Climate
|
culture, oriented to
|
through technological
|
external communication of
|
Change
|
Sustainability's principles
|
innovation
|
ENAV's Sustainability
|
|
|
|
|
Strategy
|
|
|
APP1 integrated in some
|
Internal communication
|
Project to enhance
|
|
airports and AMAN1
|
plan enriched with the
|
women presence within
|
Carbon neutrality
|
implemented in Rome
|
creation of a 'Sustainability
|
core professions (ATC)1
|
achieved
|
Fiumicino
|
Promotion' team
|
launched
|
Total classroom and e-learningtraining → approximately 180 thousand hours
Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 emission reduction in 2022 vs. 2019 → approx. - 80%
Free Route Project impact → over 200 million kg of CO2 avoided
First solicited ESG Rating obtained → S&P score of 51 (out of 100) & CDP score "C category" (range from F to A)
4
1. APP: Approach Unit - AMAN: Arrival Management - ATC: Air Traffic Control
Disclaimer
ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 14:29:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about ENAV S.P.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
940 M
1 007 M
1 007 M
|Net income 2022
|
105 M
113 M
113 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
425 M
456 M
456 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|21,1x
|Yield 2022
|4,72%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 234 M
2 394 M
2 394 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,83x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,69x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 262
|Free-Float
|46,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ENAV S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|4,13 €
|Average target price
|4,91 €
|Spread / Average Target
|19,0%