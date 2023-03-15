Advanced search
    ENAV   IT0005176406

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:47:18 2023-03-15 am EDT
3.848 EUR   -6.78%
10:30aEnav S P A : Presentation fy 2022 results
PU
08:28aENAV, 2022 profit and revenue rise to double digits; dividend proposed
AN
03/01Enav S P A : Save the date - enav 2022 results
PU
ENAV S p A : PRESENTATION FY 2022 RESULTS

03/15/2023 | 10:30am EDT
FY 2022 Financial Results

March 15, 2023

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Full year 2022 traffic volume almost "back-to-normal"

REGULATED

Protective regulation framework "back-to-normal" from January 1st, 2022

Italian RP3 (2020-2024) Performance Plan definitively approved by European Commission in April 2022

BUSINESS

  • Confirmed to be the 4th largest ANSP1 amongst Member State subject to EU Performance Scheme
  • One of the best performer for quality and safety of service, entitled to receive 2022 performance bonus on quality

NON-REGULATED

Non-regulated revenue double-digit growth

BUSINESS

First Remote Tower in Italy implemented and fully operative in Brindisi Airport

2022-2024

Naples APP1 integration at Rome ACC1 completed

AMAN1 implementation in Rome Fiumicino completed

BUSINESS PLAN

TCT-A1 implementation in Milan ACC1 completed

Started up and operative the TOC1 in Rome Ciampino

Sustainability Plan updated and extended to the year 2024, in line with the BP duration

ESG

Carbon neutrality achieved in 2022

People first: renewed labor contract signed with Unions

Revenue up 12.9% YoY, EBITDA up 22.4% YoY, both in line with the provided guidance

FINANCE

Net Profit up 33.9% YoY

Strong balance sheet with both Gross Debt and Net Debt reduction

Dividend proposal: €106.4m to be distributed on October 25th, 2023, equivalent to 0.1967 euro per share

1. ANSP Air Navigation Service Provider - APP: Approach Unit - ACC: Area Control Center - AMAN: Arrival Management - TCT-A: Tactical Control Tool Automatic - TOC: Technical Operation Center

1

FY 2022 Group's Highlights

En-Route traffic

9.56m SUs1

+65.3% vs. FY 2021

(95.2% of FY 2019)

EBITDA

€272.2m

+22.4% vs. FY 2021

EBITDA margin

28.8%

Terminal traffic

Total Revenue

901.1k SUs1

€944.3m

+63.6% vs. FY 2021

+12.9% vs. FY 2021

(88.6% of FY 2019)

Net Result

CAPEX

€104.5m€97.8m

+33.9% vs. FY 2021

Non-Reg. Revenue

€39.9m

+21.0% vs. FY 2021

Net Financial Debt2

€407.8m

vs. €483.5m in FY 2021

2

Net Debt/FY 2022 EBITDA

1.5x

1.

Excluding exempt flights not communicated to Eurocontrol (for en-route 3,229 SUs and for terminal 894 SUs)

2

2. Net Financial Debt includes Trade Payable, as per Consob indication n. 5/21 issued in May 2021, of €74.4m in FY 2022 and of €41.6m in FY 2021

Top Performance in 2022

En-route Service Units ('000)

YoY change +69.0%

+62.6%

+73.6%

+65.3%

18,898

12,647

11,079

9,562

1

Average Minutes of En-route Delay per Flight

0.11

0.07

2

3

Italia

Actual average minutes of en-route ATFM delay per flight

Target minutes of en-route ATFM delay per flight

Source: ENAV based on third party data

  1. Refers to continental Spain
  2. Delay including only ATM reasons and under review for further potential decrease
  3. Performance target as per RP3 Performance Plan approved by EU Commission in 2022

Amongst Member States subject to EU Performance Scheme, ENAV:

  • is the 4th largest Air Navigation Service Provider
  • provides top performance in terms of quality and safety of service
  • is entitled to receive 2022 performance bonus, reaching 0.07 average minutes of en-route delay per flight2 vs. the provided target3 of 0.11 minutes

3

Sustainability Performance in 2022

ENAV's Sustainability Plan 2021-2024

The Sustainability Plan, based on 6 main Assets, defines a series of actions, based on the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),

on which the ENAV Group will be committed in the period and that pursue the full integration of ESG elements in all Group's activities

ASSETS

2022 GOALS

Strategy and

Governance

Enhance Regulatory

and Management System to integrate ENAV's Sustainability Strategy

Supplier assessment: 75% of core suppliers assessed against ESG criteria

Policies

Adopt new several Policies to regulate specific ESG issues

New ISO 37001

maintenance target

set for 2023

Technological

Reporting and

Corporate

Climate

Innovation

Communication

Culture

Change

Strengthen the non-

Disclose, within ENAV, an

Achieve ENAV's

financial reporting process

Fight

individual and corporate

strategic goals

and the internal and

Climate

culture, oriented to

through technological

external communication of

Change

Sustainability's principles

innovation

ENAV's Sustainability

Strategy

APP1 integrated in some

Internal communication

Project to enhance

airports and AMAN1

plan enriched with the

women presence within

Carbon neutrality

implemented in Rome

creation of a 'Sustainability

core professions (ATC)1

achieved

Fiumicino

Promotion' team

launched

ACHIEVEMENTS

Total classroom and e-learningtraining approximately 180 thousand hours

Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 emission reduction in 2022 vs. 2019 approx. - 80%

Free Route Project impact over 200 million kg of CO2 avoided

First solicited ESG Rating obtained S&P score of 51 (out of 100) & CDP score "C category" (range from F to A)

4

1. APP: Approach Unit - AMAN: Arrival Management - ATC: Air Traffic Control

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 14:29:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
