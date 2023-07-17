SAVE THE DATE
ENAV FIRST HALF 2023 RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL
ENAV S.p.A. will report its first half 2023 financial information on Thursday August 3rd, 2023.
ENAV's management will hold a conference call with Investors and Analysts to discuss the Company's first half 2023 financial results on Thursday August 3rdat 16.00 CEST (15.00 UK time).
Investors and Analysts dial-innumbers:
CONFERENCE CALL
ITALY
+39
02 802 09 11
UK
+44
121 281 80 04
US
+1 718 705 87 96
US (toll free)
1 855 265 69 58
You can also listen the conference call via an audio-webcast with slideshow at the following link: https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/enav230803.html
A slides presentation will be posted in the Investor area of ENAV's website shortly before the beginning of the conference call at:
https://www.enav.it/en/investors/financial-statements-presentations-reports
The replay of theaudio-webcast of the conference call will be available until August 9th, 2023 at: https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/enav230803.html
For further information please contact ENAV's Investor Relations team: ir@enav.it
