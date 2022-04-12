ENAV S p A : SAVE THE DATE - ENAV 2021 RESULTS

SAVE THE DATE
ENAV FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL
ENAV S.p.A. will report its full year 2021 financial information on Thursday April 21st, 2022.
ENAV's management will hold a conference call with Investors and Analysts on Thursday April 21st at 16.00 CEST (15.00 UK time).
Investors and Analysts dial-in numbers:
CONFERENCE CALL
ITALY
+39 02 802 09 11
UK
+44 121 281 80 04
US
+1 718 705 87 96
US (toll free)
1 855 265 69 58
You can also listen the conference call via an audio-webcast with slideshow at the following link:
https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/enav220421.html
A slides presentation will be posted in the Investor area of ENAV's website shortly before the beginning of the conference call at:
https://www.enav.it/en/investors/financial-statements-presentations-reports
The replay of the audio-webcast of the conference call will be available until April 27th, 2022 at:
https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/enav220421.html
For further information please contact ENAV's Investor Relations team: ir@enav.it
